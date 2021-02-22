 Skip to main content
Powhatan boys soccer standout Parker Sloan commits to UVA
Powhatan boys soccer standout Parker Sloan commits to UVA

Sloan 2019

Powhatan High School student-athlete Parker Sloan, seen heading the ball into teammate Kaleb Muminovic's (not pictured) goal-scoring header early in Powhatan boys soccer’s 2019 season home game versus Charlottesville, recently announced his commitment to the University of Virginia.

 Nick Vandeloecht/Powhatan Today

Powhatan High School boys soccer standout Parker Sloan recently announced that he has verbally committed to the University of Virginia, where he is set to continue both his academic and soccer careers.

Sloan’s speed and athleticism have been apparent throughout his varsity career. As a freshman, he contributed to Powhatan’s boys soccer team reaching the regional quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Caroline.

In 2018, Sloan, through his travel soccer organization, FC Richmond, was selected for the 2018 Generation Adidas Select A.F.C. Ajax Program, one of only 32 players in the United States to have been chosen for the honor.

The NCAA Division I UVA Cavaliers last won the national championship in 2014 and reached the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in 2019.

