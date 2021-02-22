Powhatan boys soccer standout Parker Sloan commits to UVA

Powhatan High School boys soccer standout Parker Sloan recently announced that he has verbally committed to the University of Virginia, where he is set to continue both his academic and soccer careers.

Sloan’s speed and athleticism have been apparent throughout his varsity career. As a freshman, he contributed to Powhatan’s boys soccer team reaching the regional quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Caroline.

In 2018, Sloan, through his travel soccer organization, FC Richmond, was selected for the 2018 Generation Adidas Select A.F.C. Ajax Program, one of only 32 players in the United States to have been chosen for the honor.