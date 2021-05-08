Powhatan boys soccer takes on Clover Hill, James River

Despite Thursday’s setback to James River, Miles noted that there were about 25 minutes where they tried to build up and build around, whereas. in spite of finishing for goals, they only did that for about 11 minutes versus Clover Hill. He did, however, point to the possibility that they could’ve eliminated 3 of the 6 goals scored by the Rapids had they defended some of the corners better.

“We have to win some 50/50s and we have to truly step when we need to step," Miles added. "We have to keep working within. We can’t stop.”

Powhatan (1-2-1) looks to keep working from here with six games left in the 10-game regular season. The Indians will play two 7 p.m. road games this coming week against Monacan on Tuesday and James River on Thursday.

“We can’t lose focus of what we need to achieve, even with these type of results,” Miles said. “We’re going to just keep striving in this very tough conference. They know what to expect. They know how to play their style. They just have to keep it all together, because it’s not stopping.