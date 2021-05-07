Powhatan boys tennis blanks Manchester 9-0

POWHATAN -- Powhatan bounced back from a 7-1 team loss to Clover Hill on Wednesday to blank Manchester 9-0 at home on Thursday.

Jacob Pfab defeated Devon DeVivo 6-0, 6-0, lone senior Connor Voorhees and James Frame earned their first singles wins of the season over Nick Stewart (6-3, 6-2) and Nathan Trout (6-0, 6-1), respectively, Peter Rusin beat Cameron Harrell 6-4, 6-1, Noah Lawson defeated Evan Holzmacher 6-1, 6-3, and Kayden Rogers blanked Mekhi Ricks 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Pfab and Voorhees defeated DeVivo and Holzmacher 8-1, Frame and Rusin blanked Stewart and Harrell 8-0 and Lawson and Nathan Anderson defeated Trout and Ricks 8-3.