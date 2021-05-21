Powhatan boys tennis concludes team season in regional tournament

Powhatan’s boys tennis team this season had a long road back to the playoffs.

But as faith would have it, said Powhatan head coach Lee Kelley, the players' hard work and quick learning paid off.

Powhatan managed to secure a spot after beating Monacan 6-3 and losing a tight 5-4 team match to L.C. Bird.

Systematically, Powhatan, who earlier in the season picked up two team wins over Monacan (5-4) and Manchester (9-0) for three wins total, qualified as the No. 2 seed in Class 4, Region B’s South subregion and went on the road to face No. 1 North seed Eastern View (5-0).

“The start of the season gave no promise nor indicators of the Indians making the playoffs. With one returning starter, Jacob Pfab, positions 2–6 had to learn quickly and work hard to become competitive due to the lack of experience,” Kelley said. “Riding a wave of solid of skills and knowledge of point control, Jacob Pfab was able to roll through the season with an unbeaten record of 10-0.”

The ebb and flow of momentum for positions 2 – 6 allowed the Indians to always have a chance at winning with the exception of its match with Cosby, Kelley noted.