Powhatan boys tennis edges past Monacan 5-4

Powhatan’s boys tennis team picked up its first victory of the season when it edged past Monacan 5-4 on Thursday. In singles, Peter Rusin defeated Chris Counoupas 6-3, 6-4, Noah Lawson defeated Ajai Upadhyaya 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) and Nathan Anderson beat Andon Simpson 6-4, 6-0. In doubles, Rusin and James Frame beat Upadhyaya and Will Dossick 8-6, and Lawson and Kayden Rogers secured the team win by beating Simpson and Chris Johnson 8-2.