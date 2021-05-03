 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powhatan boys tennis edges past Monacan 5-4
0 comments

Powhatan boys tennis edges past Monacan 5-4

  • 0

Powhatan’s boys tennis team picked up its first victory of the season when it edged past Monacan 5-4 on Thursday. In singles, Peter Rusin defeated Chris Counoupas 6-3, 6-4, Noah Lawson defeated Ajai Upadhyaya 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) and Nathan Anderson beat Andon Simpson 6-4, 6-0. In doubles, Rusin and James Frame beat Upadhyaya and Will Dossick 8-6, and Lawson and Kayden Rogers secured the team win by beating Simpson and Chris Johnson 8-2.

Jacob Pfab defeated his No. 1 singles opponent from Jams River in Powhatan's 8-1 team setback to the Rapids on the road last Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News