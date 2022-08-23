Powhatan breweries, distillery celebrate awards

POWHATAN – Powhatan’s distillery and two breweries recently brought more acclaim to the county with several award wins in competitions in their respective industries.

Crazy Rooster Brewing Company and Fine Creek Brewing Company brought home the most recent wins by medaling in different categories in the 2022 Virginia Craft Brewers Cup. Crazy Rooster won a gold medal and Fine Creek won silver and bronze medals at the competition.

The results were announced on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s annual awards ceremony.

Three Crosses Distilling Company also recently announced its outstanding performance in the 2021 Craft Distillers Competition, where the business won a double gold medal (awarded to those spirits that all judges unanimously award a gold medal) as well as an additional gold medal and silver medal.

In addition to being a boon for the businesses, the light that shines on them for every award won is also a light that shines on Powhatan giving tourists and future companies a glimpse at what niche businesses thrive here, said Roxanne Salerno, economic development manager.

“Tourism is a uniquely faceted sector where not only can success in this area attract revenue for the locality but also serves as a marketing tool for similar and compatible businesses as well as other companies looking for incredible quality of life for their workforce to experience nearby,” Salerno said. “The success of these companies is particularly unique in that they all bring a different style to the tourism industry of Powhatan and have been established for a short period of time but are making major waves in their markets to establish themselves among the best.”

The newest business to the group, Crazy Rooster Brewing Company, only opened in April 2020, so winning a gold medal in the Saison category at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup is a huge accomplishment, co-owner Jason Miller said. The brewery won gold for the Touche de Gris, which is a French farmhouse-style ale. The name is French for Touch of Gray, which is a nod to the brewery’s Grateful Dead tribute origins.

When Miller, along with co-owner Tim Torrez and head brewer Brian Knight, attended the award ceremony, they had no idea how they would perform, having only entered the competition once before and not placing. The brewery entered three beers in the competition, and as the chances to win seemed to dwindle down with each award announcement, they worried they would walk away empty handed.

“It came down to the gold, our last chance to win, and they called our name. It was pretty euphoric,” Miller said.

Still riding high on the win a few days later, Miller said one of the positives about Crazy Rooster receiving a gold medal goes beyond the opportunity to say they have made an award-winning beer and to the wider issue of elevating their reputation, both among other brewers and potential visitors from elsewhere in the state.

There is also the added benefit for Crazy Rooster as a gold medal winner. The brewery’s winning beer will be served at a Virginia Craft Beer Month reception at the Governor’s Mansion on Aug. 29 along with other gold medal winners.

Fine Creek Brewing Company’s staff was doubly surprised at the awards winner. While staff members were on their way up to the stage to accept the third place win in the Mixed Fermentation category for their Barrel Aged Golden Sour, their name was announced again as the second place winner for their Biere De Coupage, according to head brewer Brian Mandeville.

“I think the team was pretty excited. These are the kinds of beers I think we are most excited to share with folks – the ones we hope to put out there a little more. So it is always nice to be recognized for that type of beer,” he said.

The specific types of beers you win for tells visitors that come to a brewery what they can expect with the quality of the beers, Mandeville added.

“Getting our name out there beyond the crowd out this way is important for the longevity of the business,” he said. “I think medals go a long way to extend our reach a little farther as far as getting our name out of the region and extending our brand awareness and recognition of our brewery beyond Powhatan, the Richmond area and Charlottesville, where the majority of our customer base comes from.”

According to the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, the 2022 competition had a record 106 breweries competing in 33 categories. A record 396 beers were entered in the competition.

“Wow, what a great competition!” said Charlie Harr, head judge, “It was clearly evident in the tight race that every brewery is extremely dedicated to the craft and their dedication is inspiring. This year’s competition proves Virginia has some of the best craft brewers in the nation.”

The breweries’ triumphs added to the recognition already claimed this year by Three Crosses Distilling Company from the 2021 Craft Distillers Spirits Competition. In the Premium Whiskey category, Three Crosses American Whiskey received a Double Gold medal, and Best of Class honors. A Double Gold is only awarded to those spirits that all judges unanimously award a gold medal.

Additionally, Three Crosses Distilling received a gold medal for its Noble Hound Rye Whiskey and a silver medal for its Noble Hound Dark Rye Whiskey.

“We like to think we are making high quality spirits. It feels very validating when others in your industry recognizable you for all of your efforts. It’s very humbling not only to win a Double Gold but a Best in Class,” John Davenport, Three Crosses’ head distiller, said.