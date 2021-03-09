Powhatan broadband project rollout delayed but moving forward

“We have been hooking up folks as we have been able to work it into the schedule. There are a significant number of folks that are connected down by the State Farm, a significant number of folks that are connected in Walnut Creek, as well as on Rocky Ford Road and Petersburg Road,” Weiner said.

This project is important because it is reaching homes that had little or no high speed internet options, he said. The project won’t reach all Powhatan homes in need, but it is a start and is still progress.

“Every home matters. You have homes with children that are trying to go to school with distance learning, and this has a huge impact on their life. There are adults who are trying to work over the internet and may not be able to keep a job because their office is shut down and they don’t have reliable internet at home,” he said.

Recognizing that, Weiner asked residents in the project area to understand that the company is moving as fast as it can while working within some constraints that it has no control over. The weather was a huge factor since one day of rain in the wintertime can delay workers as many as four days of work because of how long it takes to dry out. In addition to that, the company is dealing with industry-wide material shortages and maintaining a work environment that adheres to COVID-19 safety guidelines for employees, he added.