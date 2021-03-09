Powhatan broadband project rollout delayed but moving forward

POWHATAN – While significant weather delays slowed completion on a county-backed broadband project funded with federal dollars, the internet provider doing the work said installations and hookups are now moving forward at a good pace.
Beginning in September 2020, Hosted Backbone LLC was hired by the county using federal CARES Act funds for broadband installation in several population dense parts of the county that are currently underserved with internet services. An agreement with the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors authorized the company to lay fiber in small areas of Districts 2, 3, and 5 with concentrated areas of homes.
After an incredibly wet and cold winter, Hosted Backbone was able to finish constructing all of the underground backbone work in the first week of February. With the infrastructure in place, the company’s subsidiary, Port 80, which will be the internet service provider, has been steadily working through the project areas to connect new customers, said Evan Weiner, Port 80 managing member.
“It is in progress. We are transitioning to a phase where significantly more crews will be devoted to installations, so they will be happening at a much quicker pace. We hope to be completing at least 25 homes per week, but that is all dependent on the weather. We are hoping to have everyone that is interested activated by early summer,” he said.
The finished project will include a combination of areas originally planned in fall 2020 and streets and subdivisions added on because of the availability of more CARES Act funds to make it possible, Weiner said. Total construction costs funded with the combined CARES Act funds were $859,945, he said.
By the time the project is complete, Weiner said the company hopes to have brought high-speed internet to at least 350 Powhatan homes. He shared the areas where infrastructure has been laid and people will have the option to get connected.
“We don’t know exactly how many are going to want service at the end of the day, but we are anticipating a very high take rate – probably upwards of 80%,” Weiner said.
In Western Powhatan, the areas impacted are Walnut Creek Subdivision, The Paddock Subdivision, and Anderson Highway from The Paddock to the Cumberland County line.
In the Huguenot Trail/State Farm area, the impacted roads are: Rolling Trail Drive, Upper River Way, Upper Tillman Way, Woods Way, Huguenot Trail from Pleasants Lane to Taurman Park Drive, Blue Bell Farms, and Taurman Park Drive.
In southern Powhatan, the impacted areas are: River Estates, Rocky Ford Road from Genito Road to River Estates, Genito Road from Petersburg Road to Rocky Ford Road, Petersburg Road, Pilkington Road, Bellson Road and Bellson Lane, Clayville Road from the railroad tracks to the Chesterfield County line, Antler Pond Drive, and Pettit Lane.
“We have been hooking up folks as we have been able to work it into the schedule. There are a significant number of folks that are connected down by the State Farm, a significant number of folks that are connected in Walnut Creek, as well as on Rocky Ford Road and Petersburg Road,” Weiner said.
This project is important because it is reaching homes that had little or no high speed internet options, he said. The project won’t reach all Powhatan homes in need, but it is a start and is still progress.
“Every home matters. You have homes with children that are trying to go to school with distance learning, and this has a huge impact on their life. There are adults who are trying to work over the internet and may not be able to keep a job because their office is shut down and they don’t have reliable internet at home,” he said.
Recognizing that, Weiner asked residents in the project area to understand that the company is moving as fast as it can while working within some constraints that it has no control over. The weather was a huge factor since one day of rain in the wintertime can delay workers as many as four days of work because of how long it takes to dry out. In addition to that, the company is dealing with industry-wide material shortages and maintaining a work environment that adheres to COVID-19 safety guidelines for employees, he added.
Despite the delays, he is happy that the project has some success stories with the customers that have been connected so far.
Hanna Mauck, who lives in the State Farm area, was one of the lucky customers who was connected to service early on in the project in fall 2020. While having a good internet connection wasn’t a huge priority for Mauck and her family when they moved to the county in 2016, COVID-19 changed all of that in early 2020.
Mauck’s company had her and other employees work from home, her husband was also working from home, and their 7-year-old son was suddenly doing distance learning after the schools shut down in March until the end of the school year in June 2020.
Trying to accomplish everything they needed for work and home with the hotspots they had was extremely frustrating and limiting on a daily basis, she said. So when the Maucks got connected to Port 80 in the fall, it was an amazing change that solved a major stressor for the family.
“It is great to be able to watch Netflix and my son loves to play Fortnite, so it is great to have those abilities, but that wasn’t even a thought for us. We just wanted to be able to survive – to earn a living and not get frustrated on a daily basis working from home,” she said.
Trey Lawson of Powhatan was in a similar situation with his wife and three daughters at their home in the Walnut Creek Subdivision. They were using the hotspots on their cell phone as well as a Verizon MiFi that would cut off when the family reached a 15GB limit.
Lawson is a teacher in another locality and, up until last week, was fully virtual. His wife, a school counselor, was also working from home trying to connect with students and fellow employees. Trying to do their work from home was a challenge with the connections holding some days and dropping others, as well as monitoring their usage to make sure they didn’t run out of data, he said.
“We were almost rationing our internet to make sure we had enough to do our jobs with,” Lawson said.
When Port 80’s service became available in their subdivision, the family was thrilled to get connected in mid-January, he said. The difference it made in their ability to do their work was amazing, and the chance to use the internet for entertainment for the family without the stress of monitoring the data usage has been great, he added.
“Obviously in the age that we live in now, internet is something people need more on a regular basis. I think Powhatan County realizing that and addressing it is something that has been beneficial to a lot of people, especially out in this part of the county,” Lawson said.
