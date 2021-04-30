Powhatan Chamber of Commerce recognizes McClung with excellence award

Many people are hardworking but stay behind the scenes and don’t always get recognized as they should, Ash continued. She praised McClung for volunteering but treating her volunteer work as if it was as important as her paid work.

“It just gives people something to strive for,” Ash said.

McClung acknowledged that 2020 was a difficult year to be president of the chamber because there was so much of a learning curve for everyone. She said she didn’t even know what Zoom was before the pandemic, and suddenly she and Angie Cabell, executive director, were trying to learn and readjust their focus for the year to still be relevant and helpful to members.

“It was weird having meetings via Zoom. It was hard. Those member meetings we have at County Seat where you are used to a room of 40 people, now you are on a Zoom screen. So how do you make it so people aren’t falling asleep and they want to attend via Zoom versus in person? So that was hard; the first couple of meetings we maybe had four people,” McClung said.

McClung co-founded Village Concepts Realty Group in 2013 and is the principal broker, Walters said during her introduction. She also serves on the Richmond Association of Realtors Grievance Committee, whose role it is to review ethics complaints and arbitration requests.