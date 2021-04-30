Powhatan Chamber of Commerce recognizes McClung with excellence award

POWHATAN – Tracey McClung said she first had an inkling that she could be the recipient of the 2021 Kathy Budner Award of Excellence when Michelle Walters glanced over as she stressed the word “her” during the award introduction.
Still, when McClung, the co-founder of Village Concepts Realty Group, did hear her name called shortly after, she said she was surprised and humbled.
McClung is the 12th recipient of the Kathy Budner Award, which is given to a chamber member who has demonstrated a selfless contribution to local businesses and to the chamber. Recipients are chamber members whose service and performance positively reflects excellence as demonstrated through their work ethic and contributions to the Powhatan community.
The award honors Budner, who was instrumental in starting the chamber in 1992 and served as its executive director for 16 years. During that time, membership spiked from 42 to more than 230.
“I was shocked – I really was – just because of the people who have won it prior to me,” McClung said. “(The award) meant the person who gives and is willing to be a part of the community and do what needs to be done for their community. I don’t think I am deserving, but I am very appreciative.”
The award given by the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce was presented at its annual celebration, which was held on Thursday, April 22 at Independence Golf Club. Moments before the award was announced, McClung, who served as the chamber’s president in 2020, had passed on her gavel to Walters, who is filling that role in 2021, officially marking the transition to the 2021 board.
McClung’s service as president and dedication to helping fellow businesses during an extraordinary year were highlighted repeatedly during the evening.
When announcing the recipient, Walters talked about getting to know McClung as they served on the Chamber board together. McClung had a great reputation, but serving together, Walters said she got to see firsthand the leadership qualities, mentorship, and friendship she offered.
In 2020, uncertainty ruled, and people didn’t know if they were going to “sink or swim,” Walters said.
“But just being around (McClung), it was like if I can do it, you can do it. We are all going to lock arms and make this happen. And we are going to make sure our whole membership locks arms and has the resources that they need as well,” Walters said.
Past recipients of the Kathy Budner Award of Excellence are: 2010, Larry Lyons; 2011, Ruth Boatwright; 2012, Dan Jones; 2013, Kathy Grasty; 2014, Susan Ash; 2015, India Cox; 2016, Connie Moslow; 2017, Carson Tucker; 2018, Michael Potter; 2019, Robbie Urbine, and 2020, Janie Dean.
Susan Ash, board member, said 2020 was a hard year that threw everybody for a loop, but McClung “didn’t miss a beat.”
“She just had the attributes of Kathy Budner. I know a lot of people don’t know Kathy Budner anymore, but she was so incredibly dedicated to the chamber and director for so many years,” Ash said. “So we look for those attributes in other people – someone who is steady at the helm, who is cool when under pressure, and who has their community and the chamber foremost in their mind.”
Many people are hardworking but stay behind the scenes and don’t always get recognized as they should, Ash continued. She praised McClung for volunteering but treating her volunteer work as if it was as important as her paid work.
“It just gives people something to strive for,” Ash said.
McClung acknowledged that 2020 was a difficult year to be president of the chamber because there was so much of a learning curve for everyone. She said she didn’t even know what Zoom was before the pandemic, and suddenly she and Angie Cabell, executive director, were trying to learn and readjust their focus for the year to still be relevant and helpful to members.
“It was weird having meetings via Zoom. It was hard. Those member meetings we have at County Seat where you are used to a room of 40 people, now you are on a Zoom screen. So how do you make it so people aren’t falling asleep and they want to attend via Zoom versus in person? So that was hard; the first couple of meetings we maybe had four people,” McClung said.
McClung co-founded Village Concepts Realty Group in 2013 and is the principal broker, Walters said during her introduction. She also serves on the Richmond Association of Realtors Grievance Committee, whose role it is to review ethics complaints and arbitration requests.
“I know she, together with her fellow co-workers at VCRG, have done everything from visiting retirement homes around the holiday season pre-COVID times to sing carols and take gifts and have adopted families to provide gifts to during holiday seasons,” Walters said.
In October 2020, the business created a drive-thru trick or treating event so children still had an opportunity to dress up and get candy.
McClung’s family moved to Powhatan when she was 5 years old. She attended Powhatan schools, where she met her future husband, Brian. They have two college-age children, Gibson and Riley, who both attended Powhatan schools.
