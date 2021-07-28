Powhatan cheer camp returns!

POWHATAN -- When the attendees of this week’s summer camp joined Powhatan’s cheer teams and coaches in heading down to Powhatan High School’s James W. Woodson Stadium, set foot onto the front stretch of the track and performed multiple cheers and a dance while facing the bleachers, they were able to glimpse the experience that their teachers - the varsity and JV cheerleaders - get to embrace during Powhatan’s home football games.
“One of the big pieces why we wanted to bring the kids down to the track as well was to let them step into those shoes and what it could be like for them,” said cheer coach Jessie DeHart, “and I know that’s exciting.”
Immersion, games and the chance to learn the skills and fundamentals of cheerleading were all present at this past week’s Powhatan youth cheer camp, which returned to Powhatan High School for the first time in several years.
For coaches Mary Florence, Hannah Bradshaw and Jessie DeHart, the camp was a means of bringing the community back together and giving the girls - as well as the boys who attended the camp - something fun, energetic and exciting to do after COVID.
The campers, who ranged in age from kindergarteners to rising eighth graders, learned different cheers along with stunting, jumps, dance motions and a little bit of tumbling. They also enjoyed plenty of group games, including the summer-camp staple of “red light-green light,” which preceded three different cheers and a dance that the campers and Powhatan's cheerleaders did together at the stadium on Wednesday morning.
“We want the younger girls to learn the basics of cheer, but we most importantly want them to have fun,” Bradshaw said. “Those games bring in that fun, energetic, exciting aspect, too.”
For not only the campers, but also for the Powhatan JV and varsity cheer teams who turned out in full force to lead them, this week is an opportunity to bond as a team.
“It’s very important for our girls...they needed that time together, too, to kick off the summer,” Florence said, “and then it gives them a sense of responsibility as well.”
And the cheerleaders, Bradshaw said, came up with the skills they wanted to teach and how they wanted to teach them.
“And they have full ownership of teaching the younger kids those skills,” she said.