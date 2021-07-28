Powhatan cheer camp returns!

POWHATAN -- When the attendees of this week’s summer camp joined Powhatan’s cheer teams and coaches in heading down to Powhatan High School’s James W. Woodson Stadium, set foot onto the front stretch of the track and performed multiple cheers and a dance while facing the bleachers, they were able to glimpse the experience that their teachers - the varsity and JV cheerleaders - get to embrace during Powhatan’s home football games.

“One of the big pieces why we wanted to bring the kids down to the track as well was to let them step into those shoes and what it could be like for them,” said cheer coach Jessie DeHart, “and I know that’s exciting.”

Immersion, games and the chance to learn the skills and fundamentals of cheerleading were all present at this past week’s Powhatan youth cheer camp, which returned to Powhatan High School for the first time in several years.

For coaches Mary Florence, Hannah Bradshaw and Jessie DeHart, the camp was a means of bringing the community back together and giving the girls - as well as the boys who attended the camp - something fun, energetic and exciting to do after COVID.