Powhatan Christmas Mother program seeks parade sponsors

POWHATAN – Powhatan Christmas Everyday Committee is seeking volunteer organizers to ensure that the annual Powhatan Christmas Parade moves forward this December.

The committee, which supports the Christmas Mother each year in her work, recently learned that C&F Bank didn’t have the personnel necessary to continue in 2021 as the parade sponsor, said Mary Harrison, publicity chair.

Harrison said the bank has been a fantastic organizer and the committee is grateful for staff members’ hard work in collecting sponsorship fees, registering parade entries, coordinating vendors on the Powhatan Courthouse Green, handling inquiries, collect entry fees, and orchestrating the parade over many years.

“They are terrific and we are so grateful they gave so unselfishly of their time and their professional resources at the bank to put that parade on successfully,” she said. “But at this time they don’t have sufficient manpower, so we are back where we were about six or seven years ago when we said we need somebody to sponsor the parade.”

C&F Bank issued a statement expressing how much staff enjoyed the many years of partnership with the Powhatan Christmas Mother Program and commending its members for their selfless support to families in the community.