Powhatan Christmas Mother program seeks parade sponsors

POWHATAN – Powhatan Christmas Everyday Committee is seeking volunteer organizers to ensure that the annual Powhatan Christmas Parade moves forward this December.
The committee, which supports the Christmas Mother each year in her work, recently learned that C&F Bank didn’t have the personnel necessary to continue in 2021 as the parade sponsor, said Mary Harrison, publicity chair.
Harrison said the bank has been a fantastic organizer and the committee is grateful for staff members’ hard work in collecting sponsorship fees, registering parade entries, coordinating vendors on the Powhatan Courthouse Green, handling inquiries, collect entry fees, and orchestrating the parade over many years.
“They are terrific and we are so grateful they gave so unselfishly of their time and their professional resources at the bank to put that parade on successfully,” she said. “But at this time they don’t have sufficient manpower, so we are back where we were about six or seven years ago when we said we need somebody to sponsor the parade.”
C&F Bank issued a statement expressing how much staff enjoyed the many years of partnership with the Powhatan Christmas Mother Program and commending its members for their selfless support to families in the community.
“They have allowed us the fortunate opportunity over the years to join them and help spearhead the annual Christmas parade, which honors the Christmas Mother and the hard work of so many throughout the year. While our role may be different this year we look forward to continuing to support the efforts of the Powhatan Christmas Mother and giving back to our beloved Powhatan Community including through our Santa Tree Program,” according to the bank.
With the Christmas Mother and her committee already focused on running the program each year, they don’t have the time to also coordinate the parade, Harrison said.
But with the annual Powhatan Labor Day Parade already canceled for lack of a group that had the time and manpower to run it, Harrison said the committee is hoping the community won’t lose the Christmas parade as well.
They are hoping one or more groups, nonprofits, or businesses would be willing to volunteer to sponsor the parade, which generally is the first or second Saturday in December. If it moves forward, it will be the first Christmas Parade since 2018 since the last several have been canceled because of weather and the pandemic.
The parade is also a fundraiser for the Christmas Mother Program, earning $1,775 in 2019 and around $1,500 the two years before that.
Anyone who is interested may contact the Powhatan Christmas Everyday Committee at powhatancec@verizon.net.
