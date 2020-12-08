Powhatan churches give thanks with community meals

As a drive-through event, the fellowship part of the community event was limited, which was disappointing, she said. But “it is like everything else in 2020, you just roll with it,” she added.

Volunteers made packaged meals with all the fixings – turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and rolls – that were taken to the cars as they came through, Kinney said.

People who came through the line seemed happy and responsive, whether they were picking up meals for their family or to take to others in the community, she said. One man picked up meals to take to six local seniors who couldn’t get out.

“I just want people to know that even in the midst of everything going on with COIVID Powhatan is still a small community. We want people to know we are still here to be there for each other, love on each other, and take care of each other,” she said.

While Unity Community Church’s second annual Unity Around the Table event didn’t quite get to live up to its name, the Rev. Cavell Phillips was very happy with how the modified event went. He had about 12 volunteers who served 130 meals on Thanksgiving day at the Powhatan Rescue Squad Building.