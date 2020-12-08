Powhatan churches give thanks with community meals

POWHATAN – Two local churches worked to keep the human touch in Thanksgiving for local people with special meals prepared for the holiday.
While renewed social distancing guidelines kept the special events planned by Passion Community Church and Unity Community Church from being the true fellowship experiences they were created to be, organizers said they were still grateful for the people they were able to touch with the homemade meals.
Both churches were originally planning full community meals, but Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order pulling back social gatherings to no more than 10 people caused organizers to make some last-minute changes.
Passion Community Church held an entirely drive-through event at the church with people stopping by to say how many meals they needed, said Melinda Kinney, a volunteer who has coordinated the event for the last five years. She oversaw about 20 volunteers working three different stations – cooking, packaging, and the drive-through – who prepared and served about 70 meals.
Kinney said she was inspired to create the event because she knew a woman whose children were out of town and there was no one else for her to share the holiday with that year, Believing there must be others in the same situation, the church started the meal as a community event to give those people a place to come.
As a drive-through event, the fellowship part of the community event was limited, which was disappointing, she said. But “it is like everything else in 2020, you just roll with it,” she added.
Volunteers made packaged meals with all the fixings – turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and rolls – that were taken to the cars as they came through, Kinney said.
People who came through the line seemed happy and responsive, whether they were picking up meals for their family or to take to others in the community, she said. One man picked up meals to take to six local seniors who couldn’t get out.
“I just want people to know that even in the midst of everything going on with COIVID Powhatan is still a small community. We want people to know we are still here to be there for each other, love on each other, and take care of each other,” she said.
While Unity Community Church’s second annual Unity Around the Table event didn’t quite get to live up to its name, the Rev. Cavell Phillips was very happy with how the modified event went. He had about 12 volunteers who served 130 meals on Thanksgiving day at the Powhatan Rescue Squad Building.
All of the meals were packaged to go, and about 80 percent of them were either picked up or delivered to people, he said. However, they had an outdoor space where a handful of people could sit and eat who were comfortable with doing so, and he was happy to have that offering as well.
People had the option of a few meats and sides such as macaroni and cheese, dressing, salad greens, string beans, and homemade rolls and desserts. They were prepared by several volunteers who knew they could follow all of the necessary safety guidelines, he said.
At the first event in 2019, the community meal saw more than 80 people sharing food, music, and games because it has always been more about serving the lonely than the needy, Cavell said.
“It was disappointing that we could not do that, but what was more important was people’s safety – our safety and their safety, too. We could not put this over and above doing things that needed to be done to squash the coronavirus,” he said.
Even with the changes to the event, it still served the purpose of showing the community love and kindness, which is the whole point, Cavell said.
“In our church we are getting ready to go into our third year in January. That is what we are focusing on – that the members would see themselves as God’s hands and feet in the world. How else does God get things to us other than through somebody else? He blesses us through other people. It doesn’t fall out of the sky,” he said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.