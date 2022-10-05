Powhatan churches raise funds for tornado victims

POWHATAN – Almost $9,500 raised by Powhatan church congregations recently helped a Kentucky family build back after devastating tornadoes in 2021.

In December 2021, a string of tornadoes devastated communities across several states, including Kentucky and Tennessee. Among the many organizations that came to the disaster victims’ aid was God’s Pit Crew, a nonprofit crises response organization that sends in crews to help with recovery and rebuilding.

Locally, the Coalition of Powhatan Churches put out a call for churches to ask their congregations to collect money on Sunday, July 17 as part of a “Love Thy Neighbor” campaign to raise money to help with rebuilding efforts, said Patsy Goodwyn, director of the coalition.

She said a local man named Aubrey Clark sparked the local interest in helping the effort and the Coalition became involved to help spread the word.

“That is what we are all about. We are supposed to as Christians be out there helping each other. So if we are asked for help, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye, even if it is something little,” she said.

Joe Lancaster of Powhatan only became a member of God’s Pit Crew in fall 2021 after hearing about it from a friend, but it has already been an incredibly meaningful experience. He has now been involved in crews helping in the wake of tornadoes and flooding in Virginia and other states. The first time he helped, he said he couldn’t believe the level of devastation.

“In training scenarios I had seen FEMA signs on training buildings but I had never seen FEMA signs on the buildings where lives were lost in this house, that they are writing down the number of people they found and how many people are alive. That is what struck me the hardest,” he said.

In the immediate aftermath of a disaster like the tornadoes, God’s Pit Crew deploys volunteers and tractor-trailer loads of supplies and Blessing Buckets, which are 5-gallon buckets filled with essential daily items such as bottles of water, ready-to-eat food, personal care items, a flashlight with batteries, bandages, toilet paper, a towel, and more. They are “things we take for granted every day but, when we don’t have it, it is huge and the local Walmart is not available,” he said.

“I am a retired firefighter and I love the immediacy that they respond. Typically after these storms hit they respond within 48 to 72 hours. These people need help right away, not in three weeks. They need some help right away after the storm and I greatly appreciate how they mobilize after these storms,” Lancaster said.

The nonprofit has an immediate response team that comes with equipment to handle situations such as tarping roofs and taking care of dangerous trees around houses or, in flood situations, they help people clean the houses out, he said. For instance, they take all the wet items in the house out such as sheetrock, flooring, all the cabinets and appliances for it to be able to dry and have a chance to be rehabilitated.

Lancaster went with immediate response teams in December and January to help with tornado damage.

“I do pay my own way and when we get there typically we are set up in a church and you bring your own air mattress or a cot and are sleeping in a gymnasium or something of that nature. They do provide food while you are there and all the equipment you need,” he said.

Yet another division helps rebuild homes destroyed in a disaster, which is where the money from the Love Thy Neighbor campaign went, Lancaster said. God’s Pit Crew built three houses in three weeks, two in Kentucky and one in Tennessee.

The funds from Powhatan went toward rebuilding a home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Lancaster went back in August to help rebuild, and although he requested to help at the Dawson Springs house, he was assigned to another in Benton, Kentucky. He added it was still an amazing experience.

“I was amazed to be a part of this. A year ago I would never have expected to have myself involved in a fundraising effort, and making a significant contribution to a house being built in Kentucky is wonderful,” Lancaster said.

For more information about God’s Pit Crew, visit https://godspitcrew.org/.