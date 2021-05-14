Powhatan County acquires land to build east convenience center

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors took a step forward last week in its plans to open a new convenience center for trash and recycling in the east end of the county.
During its meeting on Monday, May 3, the board voted unanimously to authorize county administrator Ned Smither to executive a contract with Shady Oaks Urbine LLC to purchase 19.761 acres on Anderson Highway just east of the business complex located at South Creek One. It is the property immediately to the east of Salisbury Tire and Service.
The purchase price for the property is $850,000, which was borrowed as part of a 2018 bond package. The deal is subject to a 90-day due diligence period on the property, Smither said. The board voted 5-0 in favor of the agreement without discussion during the meeting.
Smither said in a separate interview that staff will evaluate the wooded property to make sure it meets the county’s needs. They have to consider factors such as wanting to keep a good wooded buffer between the convenience center and the frontage visible from Anderson Highway, environmental concerns since a creek is located at the rear of the property, and factoring in the eventual expansion of the section of Carter Gallier Boulevard that runs behind the shopping center there.
The current vision is to have the entrance to the convenience center off of Carter Gallier Boulevard, Smither said.
“We would love not to have any access from Route 60. If you have heard the board’s concerns, any time you can minimize the amount of access points on Route 60, the better,” he said. “With this particular access, the taxpayers on the northeast corner of the county will never have to drive on Route 60. They can come in from Judes Ferry and enter the property and never touch Route 60.”
While the county will not have a final site plan in the next 90 days, staff will use the due diligence time to make sure they can work around the concerns, such as the creek, road extension, and buffer, and still have room for the convenience center, Smither said.
The current convenience center property off of Mitchell Road is 4.59 acres with approximately 3.5 acres of usable space, said Ramona Carter, director of public works. While plans still have to be developed, the county would like the new site to be 5+ acres of usable space that would be paved for the new convenience center.
The property the county is purchasing is one of five staff considered in the east end of the county during the course of the search done by SCS Engineers, an environmental consultant and contractor firm, Carter said. Much of the nearby properties are businesses, but the county will notify them as well as any residential neighbors if the deal moves forward and rezoning is necessary.
Carter said access into and leaving the new site will be important as well as how the new convenience center is laid out. One modification they are considering that would be different from the old center is having trash compactors that could be accessed from two sides to help the flow of traffic. The center also needs plenty of room for recycling.
While opening a second convenience center means the county may seem some uptick in total overall trash and recycling collections, Smither said having the loads split between two locations will increase efficiency for residents.
“Both customers on the east end and west end are going to receive a better product. Right now our one location is taking all the flow, and it is difficult to manage that much flow at one site,” he said.
However, Carter pointed out that the county had already seen a huge uptick in volume at its current site, at least part of which she attributes to the waste from online shopping.
