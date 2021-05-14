Powhatan County acquires land to build east convenience center

“We would love not to have any access from Route 60. If you have heard the board’s concerns, any time you can minimize the amount of access points on Route 60, the better,” he said. “With this particular access, the taxpayers on the northeast corner of the county will never have to drive on Route 60. They can come in from Judes Ferry and enter the property and never touch Route 60.”

While the county will not have a final site plan in the next 90 days, staff will use the due diligence time to make sure they can work around the concerns, such as the creek, road extension, and buffer, and still have room for the convenience center, Smither said.

The current convenience center property off of Mitchell Road is 4.59 acres with approximately 3.5 acres of usable space, said Ramona Carter, director of public works. While plans still have to be developed, the county would like the new site to be 5+ acres of usable space that would be paved for the new convenience center.

The property the county is purchasing is one of five staff considered in the east end of the county during the course of the search done by SCS Engineers, an environmental consultant and contractor firm, Carter said. Much of the nearby properties are businesses, but the county will notify them as well as any residential neighbors if the deal moves forward and rezoning is necessary.