Powhatan County administrator presents official recommended budget to supervisors

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors was back to discussing the county’s financial forecasts last week as members shared some of their initial reactions to the county administrator’s proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget.
During a workshop held on Friday, March 5, the board members discussed the official budget recommendation, which county administrator Ned Smither released on Monday, March 1. A copy of the budget can be found on the county’s website at http://www.powhatanva.gov/DocumentCenter/Index/301.
Despite proposing an FY 2022 budget that would be significantly higher than the past two years, Smither’s proposal actually includes a 2-cent real estate tax rate decrease, which would put the tax rate at 83 cents if approved.
Smither provided the board with a few different ways to look at the budget totals using charts that take various funding sources and uses into account. On each of the charts, the revenues and expenditures proposed for FY 2022 do not yet balance.
On a chart that looks at all fund revenues and expenditures net of inter-fund transfers, the proposed revenues would total $95.07 million, which is an increase of 10.6% ($9.1 million) over the FY 2021 adopted budget revenues. Currently, the FY 2022 proposed expenditures are listed as $100.41 million, or an increase of 16.8% ($14.45 million).
Everyone involved has acknowledged that FY 2021 was a very different year with highly conservative measures, but even when compared to the FY 2020 actual audited numbers, the proposed FY 2022 figures represent a significant increase. The FY 2022 proposed revenues were budgeted at $6.59 million (7.45%) over FY 2020 actuals. The expenditures for 2022 are budgeted at $8.93 million (9.76%) over the FY 2020 actuals. This is significant since county staff used FY 2020 as a base of reference because it was the last full year of operations prior to the supervisors’ conservative budget.
The FY 2022 budget addresses a sizeable investment in the first year of Smither’s planned 10-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The proposed CIP includes many improvements that are consistent with the county’s strategic plan, many of which improve facilities within the county, and some providing new facilities as needed.
The 89-page budget document laid out the background information and considerations that went in the budget, such as new positions and CIP projects. Some of the key features of the budget were brought out through an executive summary within the document from Smither. Others were highlighted during the board’s discussion. Rather than a linear examination of the document, the March 5 discussion was driven by board members’ questions about certain aspects of it and issues with some of the plans in the budget.
Highlights
Smither’s executive summary highlights some key features in how he and his staff built the budget. He pointed out that the board of supervisors took great pains in June 2020 to adopt a fiscally restrained FY 2021 budget “that curtailed spending and reduced estimates for revenue sources including real estate, personal property, and sales tax.” However, as fall and winter passed, it became apparent that the economy was not crashing. For instance, the June 30, 2020, sales tax revenues were up 18% over FY 2019 and current FY 2021 spending levels are on pace to grow the county’s sales tax revenues by another 9%.
While FY 2021 is not over, the county expects to have a budget surplus of several million dollars.
The county administrator’s proposed budget includes expenditures that grow at an annualized two-year rate of 3.5% over actual spending for FY 2020, according to the budget. At the same time, it includes a projected two year annualized revenue growth of 3.1%, even after proposing to reduce the tax rate by 2 cents. Some of the highlights featured in the executive summary and meeting include:
* The new budget includes the local funding for Powhatan County Public Schools budgeted at $24.14 million for FY 2022, which is an increase of $979,963 over the FY 2021 adopted budget. The increased amount Smither proposed includes about $1 million for his recommended 3% merit-based salary adjustment. Smither has recommended making that a standing raise for county and school division employees moving forward.
* Hiring a large number of new employees has been an important debate in the budget process as board members separate need from want. One recommendations is for the county to move away from hiring a company to conduct real estate assessments every two years and open up a local assessment office that will perform them annually. The proposed budget recommends adding three appraisers and one administrative staff to complete the annual reassessments.
* In total, the proposed budget adds 15 new positions in FY 2022 and an additional three full-time positions that were part-time positions which evolved into full-time positions. As the board goes through the budget and looks at the different departments and their needs, the conversations about need versus want have continued.
* The summary pointed out that the proposed CIP focuses on public schools and public safety, with $45 million (55%) of the proposed 10-year $83 million CIP allocated to schools and public safety, and 50% of the FY 2022 CIP allocated to these same key areas. The proposed CIP also provides funding to areas targeted in the strategic plan, especially parks and recreation ($9.9 million), broadband ($2 million), and planned facility maintenance ($3.7 million).
* New for the FY 2022 CIP, staff included the county’s proceeds from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA). CVTA will send Powhatan its portion of authority revenues on a monthly basis and the county will manage road construction projects from these funds. Powhatan funding from CVTA is expected to be in excess of $1.3 million per year.
* The board returned to the issue of the county’s lack of policy regarding the school transfer, or how much of the budget should be allocated to the public schools. They had a lengthy discussion about having a fair and steady number based on good growth rates.
* The board had a discussion about employee raises that centered around the state matching counties with raises to teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees if they give 5% raises. If the county were to move forward with instituting an annual 3% raise for all employees, the cost to make up the difference would be about an additional $800,000. Of that, about $400,000 would be coming from the state for its share of standards of quality (SOQ) and comp board positions, he said. The debate was regarding whether it is better to miss the state money or spend money to get roughly half of it back.
Fire and rescue
One of the biggest topics of conversation during the meeting was fire and rescue. Chief Phil Warner was asked to speak to the board about hiring new staff and apparatus replacement.
In Smither’s proposed budget, he recommends hiring three firefighter/EMTs in FY 2022 and then doing so again at three different points in the next decade – FY 2025, FY 2028, and FY 2030.
Throughout the discussion on fire and rescue staff, Warner stressed that he was not looking to hire career staff members just to hire someone. He asked for the new positions in FY 2022 at the request of Company 1, which needs more weekend coverage. The positions in the outlying years are part of an effort to better plan ahead and be prepared to meet needs. However, he stressed Powhatan’s continued dependence on volunteers to staff the stations.
“Our vision in our department is we are a volunteer agency supplemented by career staff,” Warner said.
Volunteers are rewarding but also harder to manage than career staff members, who are getting paid to be there. Recruiting and retaining volunteers is about building good relationships, engaging volunteers, keeping them active, and having them stay a part of the Powhatan community, he said. While recruiting efforts are good, volunteers still have to go through 18 to 24 months of training before they can serve.
“Running a volunteer organization is difficult. They are going in burning buildings, risking their own lives. They go to car wrecks and pull people out of some of the ugliest places you’ve ever imagined and they are doing it uncompensated. That is a hard group of people to manage,” Warner said. “We are going to continue, as long as I’m here, to maintain those relationships and build the volunteer fire and rescue department.”
Warner also was asked to do a presentation about apparatus replacement. He talked about the various kinds of apparatus used by fire and rescue, their general life expectancy, and deciding when to replace them.
Building department
The building department generates revenue for the county, but a high volume of permit requests has the staff there struggling to have a permit turnaround as fast as they would like – a 19-day turnaround currently as opposed to a goal of 10 days or less.
In addition to hiring a new building inspector, Smither is suggesting splitting part of the staff into a separate permit office that could better streamline the process.
Bill Cox, who represents District 4, hit especially hard on the topic of planning and zoning because he wanted to better define the struggles the department is having and then set measurable goals the county can use to determine if they have been achieved. Having that information would better justify the department’s request for additional help and then measure how well they are doing, he said.
Tax rates
The board wasn’t ready to discuss the tax rate in depth so the supervisors created another budget workshop at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19 in the Village Building. Their goal is to adopt the tax rate by March 29 because of the lead time needed to get the June tax bills ready and mailed. At Smither’s recommendation, the board has said it wants to switch to a calendar year for tax rates instead of having it become effective with the November tax bill. While the tax rate will be adopted on March 29, the board still plans to hold the public hearing on the budget on April 19.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.