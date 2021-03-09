Powhatan County administrator presents official recommended budget to supervisors

* The board returned to the issue of the county’s lack of policy regarding the school transfer, or how much of the budget should be allocated to the public schools. They had a lengthy discussion about having a fair and steady number based on good growth rates.

* The board had a discussion about employee raises that centered around the state matching counties with raises to teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees if they give 5% raises. If the county were to move forward with instituting an annual 3% raise for all employees, the cost to make up the difference would be about an additional $800,000. Of that, about $400,000 would be coming from the state for its share of standards of quality (SOQ) and comp board positions, he said. The debate was regarding whether it is better to miss the state money or spend money to get roughly half of it back.

Fire and rescue

One of the biggest topics of conversation during the meeting was fire and rescue. Chief Phil Warner was asked to speak to the board about hiring new staff and apparatus replacement.

In Smither’s proposed budget, he recommends hiring three firefighter/EMTs in FY 2022 and then doing so again at three different points in the next decade – FY 2025, FY 2028, and FY 2030.