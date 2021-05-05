Powhatan County Board of supervisors starts discussion on comprehensive plan

Pompei said the planning commission wasn’t only focused on density numbers, saying “they really tried to look at the overall package of a potential project within each of these designations.”

For example, in the Neighborhood Residential designation, which allows a maximum of four units per acre, the commissioners increased the amount of the recommended open space to 30%, he said.

Hurt said the planning commission made keeping Powhatan rural a big focus of their deliberations, but they also tried to listen to the people who have said they want alternative housing choices.

“I sat back and reflected, and I know other members of the planning commission did as well. There are 30,000 people that live in this county, and I think it is very important to listen to everyone and not just the most vocal handful of people,” she said.

Cox pointed out that there have been four high density projects on Route 60 East in recent years, three of which were voted down and one that was pulled by the applicant. He asked repeatedly about the planning commission’s process and why they thought the supervisors would support the plan with the recommended designations.