Powhatan County Board of supervisors starts discussion on comprehensive plan

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors’ discussion on the proposed update to the county’s long-range comprehensive plan only got a brief start last week, but it was made clear – at least by one board member – that the document still needs some work.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, April 26, the supervisors heard a brief presentation on the significant changes made to the 2019 Long Range Comprehensive Plan by the planning commission.
The current comprehensive plan was adopted on June 24, 2019, after nearly three years of review by the planning commission and board of supervisors. But in August 2020, the current board of supervisors expressed interest in updating the plan and charged the planning commission with starting the reviewing process. They did that and adopted a recommended update at their meeting on April 6.
During last week’s meeting, the planning commission and planning director Andrew Pompei came prepared to answer questions about changes they had made. Pompei and Vicki Hurt, planning commission chairwoman, gave an overview of the changes and the commission’s processes, stressing several times that they recognize their proposal is only a recommendation and the board of supervisors will be making the ultimate decisions on the comprehensive plan.
After the presentation, most of the initial questions about those adjustments came from Bill Cox, who represents District 4. In particular, Cox, who has made it clear on many occasions that he values keeping the county as rural as possible, took issue with several of the land designations renamed or created by the planning commission in its draft allowing higher residential density.
Cox was leading a back-and-forth dialogue mostly with Hurt and Pompei about the planning commission’s choices and the reasons behind them when chairwoman Karin Carmack, District 5, and David Williams, District 1, essentially called a halt. They said the planning commission was invited to the meeting to introduce the document and for the board to listen to their explanation of the commissioners’ work. They said the board’s work would now begin with individual meetings with their respective planning commissioners and board workshops in the coming months.
Several of the board members thanked the planning commission for its work on the document and stressed to county staff that they want to move expeditiously on their own work on the comprehensive plan to get it adopted. Once that document is approved, they have already made clear their intention to make revisions to the zoning and subdivision ordinances.
Changes
Pompei outlined the most significant changes to the plan made by the planning commission members, who focused much of their attention on the chapters dealing with Transportation and Land Use and Community Character, with particular emphasis on the Countywide Future Land Use Map.
In the Transportation chapter, the planning commission re-organized the county’s Major Thoroughfare Plan. In total, the county has $1.13 billion worth of projects on the plan, and the commissioners wanted to organize them in such a way that their general purposes and their priority levels are clearer to the public.
The new way of organizing the list shows which projects the county is likely to pursue in the short term versus ones that are several years out or would be better categorized as visionary.
In the Land Use and Community Character section, the planning commission gave names and descriptions to land use designations that clearly describe the types of desired uses and development possibilities within those areas. They eliminated the Rural Enterprise Zone, combined Rural Preservation and Rural Residential into a single Rural Areas designation, and created two new mixed-use designations to use in the Courthouse Village area.
They also spent a good deal of time looking at the county’s three growth areas and identified commercial nodes, which are areas surrounding major signalized intersections with existing commercial development in the Route 60 Corridor East Special Area Plan, Pompei said.
“The overall concept of the plan remains the same from 2010 and 2019 – direct development to three growth areas. The growth areas themselves make up less than 5% of the county, 80% is rural areas, and the difference between 95 and 80 is our natural conservation areas. Rural preservation plus natural conservation make up more than 95% of the county,” Pompei said.
Pompei and Hurt both pointed out that the planning commission worked collaboratively on their recommended updates. They did not all agree on every recommendation, but they tried to come together to create compromises that represent best practices regarding land use in Powhatan.
Hurt also stressed in her remarks and in her responses to Cox’s questions that they treated the comprehensive plan as a “visionary document that shows the community what properties would look like over a long-range time period.” She said the planning commission considered different sources to determine what Powhatan citizens want, including a 2018 citizen survey and public comments.
“Our overall goals were we wanted residents to be able to work, live, play, shop, and learn without leaving the county. That would be really ideal. We wanted a good balance between growth and preservation of the wonderful natural resources of our beautiful county. We wanted to keep the dominant rural character but realized it had to be supplemented by some sort of mixed residential and business uses for economic and revenue reasons,” she said.
Board comments
Most of the questions brought by board members were surrounding the issue of allowed residential densities in the different land use designations.
For instance, in Economic Opportunity, the maximum allowed density is nine units per acre, but in a project area, only 30% of the land can be used for residential. Cox gave a specific land example where the project would be more than the maximum size project allowed by the county.
Hurt pointed out any project would still have to be approved by the supervisors using their current ordinances and access management standards.
Pompei said the planning commission wasn’t only focused on density numbers, saying “they really tried to look at the overall package of a potential project within each of these designations.”
For example, in the Neighborhood Residential designation, which allows a maximum of four units per acre, the commissioners increased the amount of the recommended open space to 30%, he said.
Hurt said the planning commission made keeping Powhatan rural a big focus of their deliberations, but they also tried to listen to the people who have said they want alternative housing choices.
“I sat back and reflected, and I know other members of the planning commission did as well. There are 30,000 people that live in this county, and I think it is very important to listen to everyone and not just the most vocal handful of people,” she said.
Cox pointed out that there have been four high density projects on Route 60 East in recent years, three of which were voted down and one that was pulled by the applicant. He asked repeatedly about the planning commission’s process and why they thought the supervisors would support the plan with the recommended designations.
Hurt pointed out that Powhatan does have mixed use designations and it does struggle with how to bring more business into the county to help relieve the tax burden on residents.
The back and forth continued for a few more minutes before the discussion was halted and the board instructed staff members to start coordinating with them to set up opportunities for them to begin working on the comprehensive plan again in earnest.
The county is expected to have workshops in the coming months to continue work on the plan.
