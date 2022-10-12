Powhatan County Board of Supervisors votes to ask county administrator to resign

POWHATAN – For the second time in the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors’ current term, the members have asked the county administrator to tender his resignation.

The decision to ask Smither, who has been county administrator since Aug. 1, 2020, to resign took place during a special meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, passing in a 4-1 vote with only District 1 supervisor David Williams voting against. Smither acknowledged that vote with a resignation letter submitted on Oct. 11.

Williams had tried to make an amendment to the motion before it was voted on that would have meant terminating Smither’s employment with cause instead of asking for his resignation, but the motion failed in a 2-3 vote with only Bill Cox, District 4, supporting it.

In the 4-1 vote, Williams said he couldn’t support the motion to ask for resignation because he didn’t believe Smither was entitled to severance pay. He acknowledged that, because of a 3-2 vote taken at the board’s July 25 meeting – supported by chair Mike Byerly, District 3, Steve McClung, District 2, and Karin Carmack, District 5 – not having a unanimous vote did increase the amount of severance Smither will be paid.

“If I vote for not giving him his severance package – that is basically what it amounts to voting for a resignation – he gets a greater package than what he would be getting if all five of us went along with it,” Williams said on Oct. 11. “I am going to tell you right now, I can’t go along with giving him one cent. Now that is going to mean, I realize, giving him a greater severance package, but I am not going on record voting for wrongdoing and supporting it with your tax dollars.”

During that July 25 vote, the three board members amended his contract to give Smither a raise from $173,250 to $190,000 and eliminate a clause in his contract requiring him to relocate to the county. But the vote also made a change to the contract to adjust the severance package amounts, depending on how many votes an action asking for resignation received – five votes would see six months of severance; four votes, seven months, and three votes, eight months.

According to Smither’s current contract, the 4-1 vote resulting in seven months of salary would be $110,000 versus a unanimous vote, six months of salary at $95,000, according to Melissa Lowe, human resources director.

However, Lowe said the board of supervisors will likely discuss the issue further as there is still the outstanding issue of Smither’s benefits. By current calculations without board changes, Smith would also be paid: cash value of employer paid contribution VRS ($15,457.89); cash value of health insurance ($8,519); cash value of group life insurance ($1,532.09); and leave payout ($33,251.40). Subject to the board making changes, all of those plus the seven months of salary would add up to a total of $169,593.70, Lowe said.

For a six-month severance package, the total payout without amended benefits was $150,116.20, she said.

The previous contract did not differentiate how much severance pay would be received depending on how many board members voted to ask for resignation. It would have paid six months of salary regardless of the votes.

This was the third time since the July 25 meeting that a vote was taken to try to end Smither’s employment. Williams and Cox previously tried to get the board to vote to ask for Smither’s resignation (July 25 meeting) and then to fire him with cause (Sept. 26 meeting), but both attempts failed in 2-3 votes.

Bret Schardein, deputy county administrator, will assume the duties as county administrator until a replacement for Smither is in place, according to a release sent out by the county on Oct. 12.

A turn of events

The original and sole purpose of the Oct. 11 special meeting was for the board to discuss authorizing an advertisement for a new county attorney following the resignation of Tom Lacheney at the board’s Sept. 26 meeting. Lacheney gave his 60-day notice at the end of a five-hour plus meeting.

At the board’s request, Lacheney used information researched by Lowe to prepare a 14-page report evaluating Smither’s handling of and the current integrity of Powhatan County’s employee classification and compensation plan. Despite Lacheney’s report and lengthy arguments by Cox and Williams about actions taken by Smither beyond his authority and to the detriment of the pay and class plan, Byerly, McClung and Carmack did not support the vote to fire him and decided to ask for a second opinion from the attorney general on the matter.

Lacheney said in his comments at the end of the meeting that the three board members’ decision not to fire Smither was essentially a vote of “no confidence” in him as county attorney and tendered his resignation.

The first big turn in the Oct. 11 meeting came when the board started discussing how the position of county attorney would be advertised. Cox had started the discussion by taking issue with a line in the ad saying the county attorney and county administrator would work closely together.

“In fact, what our county attorney has been doing is documenting the problems that the county administrator has created,” Cox said.

McClung then read a statement in which he first told Lacheney – who was attending the meeting via Zoom – that in speaking with many constituents in the past few weeks, they had commended the county attorney for his work ethic and long-term service to Powhatan County and asked for him to stay.

McClung went on to say that the board continues to head in a direction “that is not productive and is extremely divisive.”

“We have all participated in some form or another and this needs to stop today. Lines that should never be crossed were crossed at our last meeting. This has gone too far,” he said.

McClung said the “cold hard truth is that the citizens have lost trust in our county administrator and I don’t think he can gain it back.” He said the board’s “actions and antics” have also caused citizens to lose trust in the board. The only way to fix it is for the board to reset and start taking take responsibility.

“Contrary to what others believe, I do not feel all of the blame falls at the feet of one man. However, I do not see a path forward unless we call for our county administrator’s resignation,” he said. “While I do not believe this action will magically solve the issues that have been presented over the past few months, I do believe it is what is best for Powhatan County and hopefully what is best to bring this board together as a team – hopefully one team that will work together.”

McClung said he believes the county should bring in a strong interim county administrator to assist in fixing mistakes and helping the board and the county “start to heal” and give the supervisors time to hire a new county administrator who is the right fit for Powhatan County.

McClung made the motion to ask for Smither’s immediate resignation and to hire an interim county administrator. There was initially question over whether this was a valid motion, given the meeting had only advertised the matter regarding hiring a county attorney for the special meeting.

However, the board ultimately decided by unanimous agreement that the subject was related back to the events of Sept. 26 that led to Lacheney’s resignation.

Williams tried to make an amendment to ask for the resignation “with cause” but Lacheney said that only applied to a termination. Williams withdrew that motion to amend but made a separate one specifically replacing the request for resignation to a termination with cause, which failed in a 2-3 vote with only Cox and Williams supporting it.

Then the vote on the resignation was back as the matter at hand and Williams made his point about being unable to support that vote and reiterating the changes made to the county administrator contract in July. It was during this discussion that the board requested information from Lowe about the amount of severance Smither would be owed, depending on the votes for or against it.

During the vote, both Cox and Carmack made comments before supporting the request for resignation. Cox echoed Williams’ sentiment but said “it is in the best interest of this county for Mr. Smither to go back to Henrico so I am going to support this.”

Carmack pointed out that this was the second county administrator this particular board has gotten rid of during its term. The board had asked for the resignation of former county administrator Ted Voorhees immediately after taking office in 2020.

“Unfortunately, I see where this is going. It is nothing short of a political hit job, but I will vote aye,” she said.

The board briefly mentioned asking Lacheney if he might consider rescinding his resignation, although Williams said the Oct. 11 vote likely wouldn’t give him confidence about continuing in his capacity as the county attorney “because his report was rejected by the majority of this board.” The board deferred discussion on advertising for a new county attorney until the Oct. 24 meeting.

Five people spoke during the first public comment period with Cox reading letters from two others. Several of the speakers commended Lacheney and asked either that he stay or the next county attorney be someone like him. Several of the speakers talked about the attributes they would want in a county attorney, including integrity, not being swayed by pressure from the board, law-based decisions and providing good guidance. Several of the comments also criticized the board members for recent behaviors and the county administrator for actions taken without board approval. Three of the speakers talked again at the end of the meeting to thank McClung for his decision to vote for Smither’s resignation.