Powhatan County Circuit Court to fill District 2 supervisor seat

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors decided last week to allow the circuit court to choose who will fill the vacant District 2 supervisor seat.
The board met to discuss the issue in a closed session held during a special meeting on Wednesday, March 3 called solely for that purpose. After coming out of the closed session, which lasted less than 20 minutes, chairwoman Karin Carmack, who represents District 5, read a statement announcing the board’s intention not to choose the person who will serve as their interim fellow board member.
“After careful consideration and review of a number of exceptional candidates for District 2 supervisor, we have unanimously determined that the most prudent, non-partisan, objective course of action is to allow the circuit court judge to determine the appointee. We are excited to serve with any of the potential candidates and look forward to a productive time together until the Nov. 2 special election,” she said.
According to state code, the board of supervisors has 45 days from the vacancy left when Larry Nordvig resigned effective Jan. 31 to make an interim appointment. If the members of the board of supervisors “cannot agree, or do not act,” the decision will fall to the circuit court judges.
In response to an inquiry from the Powhatan Today, Powhatan County Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella wrote in a letter on March 5 that the circuit court judges were awaiting written notification from the supervisors.
“Upon receipt of written confirmation that the remaining members of the BOS ‘cannot agree, or do not act,’ I would anticipate that the three Circuit Court judges – Joseph M. Teefey, Jr., Dennis M. Martin, Sr., and I – would conduct private interviews of the candidates who have applied for the position, and then make a decision. The timing of the interviews would depend upon the judges’ court schedules,” Cella wrote.
County administrator Ned Smither said a written request would be sent to the circuit court early this week.
The board of supervisors asked in January for citizens to submit applications for their consideration for the vacant seat by Feb. 12. They received eight applications and interviewed the candidates in a series of closed session interviews held on Feb. 24 and 25.
Applications were received from the following individuals: Thomas Berry, David Bradley, Amy Kingery, Robert Marcellus, Steven McClung, Robin Mead, J. Nathan Mitchell, and Rachel Welsh Iga.
Whoever the court appoints will serve in the position until the November special election, which the judge authorized in a written order on Feb. 5. The special election, which will also include the race for the county’s treasurer, will be held as part of the General Election on Nov. 2.