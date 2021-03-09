Powhatan County Circuit Court to fill District 2 supervisor seat

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors decided last week to allow the circuit court to choose who will fill the vacant District 2 supervisor seat.

The board met to discuss the issue in a closed session held during a special meeting on Wednesday, March 3 called solely for that purpose. After coming out of the closed session, which lasted less than 20 minutes, chairwoman Karin Carmack, who represents District 5, read a statement announcing the board’s intention not to choose the person who will serve as their interim fellow board member.

“After careful consideration and review of a number of exceptional candidates for District 2 supervisor, we have unanimously determined that the most prudent, non-partisan, objective course of action is to allow the circuit court judge to determine the appointee. We are excited to serve with any of the potential candidates and look forward to a productive time together until the Nov. 2 special election,” she said.

According to state code, the board of supervisors has 45 days from the vacancy left when Larry Nordvig resigned effective Jan. 31 to make an interim appointment. If the members of the board of supervisors “cannot agree, or do not act,” the decision will fall to the circuit court judges.