Powhatan County leaders zero in on issues to tackle in comprehensive plan update

At the same time, earlier in the discussion, Bret Schardein, assistant county administrator, pointed out that of the 222 residential certificates of occupancy issued in 2019, 88.3 percent of them were located outside of the growth areas. He pointed out that the county can’t focus all of its attention regarding future growth inside those small areas because there is still a great deal of potential for growth in other parts that needs to be monitored.

“This is about 200 homes a year. Eventually, over a long enough time span, if you are not careful in watching outside your growth areas as well, that can eat at your rural landscape. It is a home at a time here and there but it can, over a long enough time, be death by 1,000 cuts,” he said.

One of the other issues the board discussed regarding the map included how it has land use designations with the same names as zoning districts, which can cause confusion and misunderstandings.

While the board is interested in cohesive, large-scale projects that fit with the county and its needs, they also want to create a way forward in growth areas for smaller projects, or “mom and pop shops.” They talked about working on the zoning ordinances after the comprehensive plan is updated to improve pathways forward to make it easier to bring in the kind of development the county wants to see – or not see.