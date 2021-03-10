Powhatan County Planning Commission recommends mixed use development

Applicants are not required to make a presentation during the review of a case before the planning commission or board of supervisors.

However, the lack of additional information or significant updates from the Feb. 2 workshop was questioned in a public comment made by Powhatan resident David Anderson. He said that in planning commission meetings he has attended in recent years, the applicant has stood up and explained the project to the community.

“In this case, I heard nothing from the applicant to explain the project to the community. In the past two or three years anything to do with rental units has been a hot topic in the county, and I am just surprised that there wasn’t more full conversation about it,” he said. “I know there has been a conversation in the previous workshop about the project, but a workshop, to me, is more of a working process.”

Moving forward, he asked that in the “spirit of transparency,” the planning commission make sure the public hears more about an application before a public hearing and not rely on a previous workshop.

While there was no formal presentation, the planning commission did ask questions about two main issues related to access management.