Powhatan County Planning Commission recommends mixed use development

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Planning Commission recently unanimously approved recommending a mixed use development with retail and multi-unit residential units being proposed for the Village area.
During the planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday, March 2, the members heard the official rezoning request for a mixed use development in the 4000 block of Old Buckingham Road. The request is to rezone 9.757 acres in the 4000 block of Old Buckingham Road from Agricultural-10 (A-10) to Village Center Planned Development.
The commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of recommending approval to the board of supervisors, which will hear the case at its March 22 regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The project, called the Depot at Fighting Creek, would include 30 attached residential rental units and approximately 26,500 square feet of commercial/retail space in the Courthouse Village area. The property where the project is proposed is in an uninhabited tract of wooded land about 1,400 feet west of Mann Road.
The commission first heard about the project during a presentation given by developer Michael Potter at its Feb. 2 meeting.
When Rick Smith, a co-developer, spoke at the March 2 meeting, he did not offer any further presentation but answered a few questions regarding the proposed project’s second entrance.
Applicants are not required to make a presentation during the review of a case before the planning commission or board of supervisors.
However, the lack of additional information or significant updates from the Feb. 2 workshop was questioned in a public comment made by Powhatan resident David Anderson. He said that in planning commission meetings he has attended in recent years, the applicant has stood up and explained the project to the community.
“In this case, I heard nothing from the applicant to explain the project to the community. In the past two or three years anything to do with rental units has been a hot topic in the county, and I am just surprised that there wasn’t more full conversation about it,” he said. “I know there has been a conversation in the previous workshop about the project, but a workshop, to me, is more of a working process.”
Moving forward, he asked that in the “spirit of transparency,” the planning commission make sure the public hears more about an application before a public hearing and not rely on a previous workshop.
While there was no formal presentation, the planning commission did ask questions about two main issues related to access management.
The proposed project includes two parking lots divided by an internal road. In the western parking lot would likely be a hardware store, outdoor space for seasonal displays, and a retention pond. The other parking lot would have two retail spaces (one possibly a boutique market) along the frontage road, and behind that would be an area with 10 triplexes, which each two-story unit having its own entrance.
The main entrance to the project is via the internal road, but the developers proposed a second right-in only entrance for delivery traffic to help separate it from the main customer and resident traffic.
As an addition to one of the conditions on the project, planning commissioners asked at last week’s meeting that signage be placed at the second entrance to indicate that it is only supposed to be used for truck and delivery traffic. The developers agreed to the condition.
The other issue the commission had to consider was the access management standards. While the proposed entrances meet spacing requirements relative to existing off-site entrances and even the standards set by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the distance between the new entrances does not meet local intersection spacing requirements.
The proposed entrances within the project will be 235 feet apart, while Powhatan County requires that the entrances be spaced 440 feet apart, according to planning commission documents.
The same document noted that there are positive aspects to having a second entrance: the separation of customer/resident and truck traffic; the newest version of the plan meets VDOT spacing requirements, and a posted 35 mph speed limit would reduce safety concerns. It also noted the negative aspect of creating an additional intersection on Old Buckingham Road.
After voting to recommend the project, the planning commission had to vote on a waiver request for the project regarding local intersection spacing requirements. That vote also passed with the commissioners recommending the waiver 5-0.
During the Feb. 2 presentation, Potter explained that the different elements of the Depot – both the businesses and additional rental housing – would fill current needs in the county. The housing, in particular, would meet the needs of people who want to live in Powhatan without all of the responsibilities of homeownership.
Although multi-unit housing has not been a popular proposition among many residents in recent years, no one spoke against it at the planning commission’s meeting. Other than Anderson, the only other related public comment was from Carl Schwendeman, who asked about the possibility of the county extending the sidewalks along Old Buckingham Road to connect the Depot project to the rest of the Village.
To promote the walkability of the project, Potter had pointed out in February that a trail around the property is planned and the developers would be willing to extend the sidewalks along the internal road as a nature trail that the developer would construct on county land, connecting the development to Fighting Creek Park.