Powhatan County Public Library reopens for in-person services

POWHATAN – Almost a year to the date it first closed because of COVID-19 safety measures, Powhatan County Public Library reopened this week for in-person services.
The library resumed in-person services on Monday, March 15 and will continue its limited operation hours moving forward. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday.
This is the second time in the last year that the library has reopened after a long closure, said Whitney Berriman, library director. The building was initially closed on March 16, 2020, out of an abundance of caution once the World Health Organization declared a pandemic while staff awaited guidance and information from the local authorities.
Throughout the initial pandemic time period, the library pivoted its service model to online without really missing a beat, she said.
“I was impressed with our team’s willingness to try new ideas, such as Caroline (Shoenthal’s) revamp of our storytime sessions into virtual via Facebook Live. We were also able to secure additional mobile hotspots to meet the increased demand. We partnered with PCPS to loan the hotspots to patrons of all ages,” Berriman said.
On June 29, 2020, the library reopened to the public while still adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, Berriman said. The building remained open to the public over the summer and into the fall. On Dec. 7, 2020, the Library Board opted again to temporarily pause public access to the building in consultation with Powhatan Emergency Management based on the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
“Despite the closure of the building, library staff maintained uninterrupted service. We continued to provide patrons with Books to Go, Curbside Print, tax forms, mobile hotspots, reference, Readers’ Advisory, and virtual programs for all ages. Throughout the pandemic, the library team has provided continuous support to the Powhatan community,” Berriman said.
With the reopening, face coverings continue to be required inside the library by staff and patrons. While Powhatan County remains under a local state of emergency, library public restrooms will remain closed. Library meeting rooms are also unavailable until further notice.
While customers may once again enter and use the library’s resources, Books to Go and Curbside Print services will continue to be available. Books to Go is a convenient contactless pick-up option for those who prefer to quickly obtain library materials in traditional formats. With Books to Go, patrons may reserve print materials, DVDs, and audiobooks online or by phone.
To take advantage of this service, patrons have two options: place items on hold online through the catalog at www.powhatanlibrary.net or call the library at 804-598-5670 to request items. Online hold placement is available 24/7. Depending on their account settings, patrons will be notified that their Books to Go order is ready for pickup either by phone or email.
With Books to Go, items are packaged in a new paper bag labeled with the patron’s last name. The bag is then placed on a table in the atrium. PCPL’s Books to Go pickup is available during open hours. Items are held for three business days. The limit of 20 holds per cardholder per day and the 50 item checkout limit per card will remain in effect.
Curbside print/copy service will continue to be offered. Patrons may submit one printing/copying request per day for up to 10 pages of black and white printing at no charge. Requests may be submitted via email to print@powhatanlibrary.net.
Staff will notify the patron via email when the print request is ready for pickup on the table in the library atrium.
The library book drop continues to be open 24/7 for patron convenience; however, patrons are asked to return mobile hotspots in the bin below the Books to Go table in the atrium during business hours.
All returned items will continue to be quarantined before they are returned to circulation. The library remains unable to accept donations at this time; however, the Friends of the Library bookstore will be open during library business hours.
Library programs will also continue to be offered online. During the pandemic, the library continued to provide reliable service while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth. Library Wi-Fi and digital resources continue to be available 24/7.
Staff members encourage Powhatan community members to apply online for a library card. The Powhatan County Public Library card allows people to take advantage of the Books to Go Service and provides access to a professionally curated collection of e-books, e-audiobooks, and digital magazines. To apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/online-card-registration.
If people don’t see the item they’re looking for in the catalog, they can submit a suggestion online at: https://tinyurl.com/recommend-title. The library welcomes suggestions for materials in a variety of formats: print, audio, DVD, and e-book/e-audio.
Visit www.powhatanlibrary.net for more details and like the library’s Facebook page for all the latest, up-to-date library news and information. People may also call 804-598-5670.