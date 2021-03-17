Powhatan County Public Library reopens for in-person services

With Books to Go, items are packaged in a new paper bag labeled with the patron’s last name. The bag is then placed on a table in the atrium. PCPL’s Books to Go pickup is available during open hours. Items are held for three business days. The limit of 20 holds per cardholder per day and the 50 item checkout limit per card will remain in effect.

Curbside print/copy service will continue to be offered. Patrons may submit one printing/copying request per day for up to 10 pages of black and white printing at no charge. Requests may be submitted via email to print@powhatanlibrary.net.

Staff will notify the patron via email when the print request is ready for pickup on the table in the library atrium.

The library book drop continues to be open 24/7 for patron convenience; however, patrons are asked to return mobile hotspots in the bin below the Books to Go table in the atrium during business hours.

All returned items will continue to be quarantined before they are returned to circulation. The library remains unable to accept donations at this time; however, the Friends of the Library bookstore will be open during library business hours.