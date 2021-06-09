Powhatan County Public Schools planning for full return in fall

While guidelines are always subject to change, Jones said there are goals he has for how the new school year will look, and the school division will be doing everything possible to get to those goals as quickly and safely as possible.

He said the state has been focused on the more recent loosening of restrictions and answering questions about that, so it has not released as much information about the new school year.

He has been informed by the state that school divisions should anticipate summer school offerings will mirror practices in place at the end of the school year that just ended. That includes masks, social distancing, and some of the other strategies.

“The good thing about summer school is we already have smaller numbers in classrooms, so it is not as big of an impact in terms of social distancing, but if we can get some relief from the masks, even if it is in the middle of summer school, we will certainly take advantage of that,” he said.

Jones said that he hopes that by July 1 the state will communicate more about the new school year and any safety and mitigation strategies PCPS needs to put in place to have time to address them before school starts on Aug. 23.

Face-to-face learning