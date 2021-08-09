Powhatan County Public Schools will require masks for start of school year

POWHATAN – In a reversal from plans released in July, Powhatan County Public Schools
Superintendent Eric Jones announced today that masks will be required for students and staff inside school buildings and on school buses when the new school year begins on Monday, Aug. 23.
The announcement comes about two weeks after Jones sent out a plan for the new school year to Powhatan County Public Schools (PCPS) families saying that masks would be optional in buildings but required on buses.
Jones said in a letter he sent out to families today, Aug. 9 that the decision was made because of actions at the state level. On Thursday, Aug. 5, Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference where he referenced SB 1303 and called on school boards to follow this law enacted by the General Assembly. Northam was specifically referencing the section of the bill that instructed “each school board to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
After consulting with the division’s school board attorney, it was determined that PCPS would be violating this law by not following current Centers for Disease Control guidance on mitigation efforts to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, Jones said.
“We are disappointed that we will be starting the school year in an increased mitigation phase, but we are obligated to follow the law and have a moral imperative to follow current scientific guidance to keep our students and staff as safe as possible,” Jones wrote in the letter. “All of us want a school experience that is positive and productive for our students. We need your help in following the mitigation measures that we have in place and taking the necessary steps to keep you and your family safe.”
Jones pointed out that staff members have been monitoring the county’s health metrics and that the most recent data released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shows the highest number of COVID-19 cases since Feb. 16, 2021. At that time, there were many days when 15 or more cases were reported and one day with a spike of 32 cases.
The VDH website shows that numbers started to decrease in the spring and stayed low with several months of consistently less than 10 cases a day reported from the end of February through May, when the numbers really dropped off. July saw a spike, but the few days reported in August have seen a steady increase. Only one day has seen more than 10 cases reported in a day.
Jones had announced on July 27 that PCPS would begin the school year in Phase I: New Normal, but today’s announcement pushes the division to Phase II Increased Mitigation. Under this phase, masks will be required for students and staff inside the building and while on school transportation. Physical distance may be created between children on school buses when possible.
Other notable mitigation measures that will be enacted in Phase II include:
* PCPS will continue to socially distance students in the classroom to the extent possible. Small group instruction and collaboration between students will be implemented to the extent possible by teachers.
* VHSL competitions will follow the home team's school division health practices, including for masking.
* The division will continue to encourage hand washing and sanitizing as well as cleaning practices that have proven to be effective against the virus.
* Air quality improvements such as ionization and other HVAC enhancements that are in place in all facilities and on buses will continue to operate.
* School-specific mitigation measures for daily procedures, such as lunch, recess, and transitions, will be shared with families in the near future.
* Students and staff who are sick are advised to stay home. A health screening should be completed by staff and parents (for each child) before traveling to school every day.
* PCPS will continue to contact trace and notify any students and staff who have been in close contact with a positive case. Contact tracing and notifications will follow current VDH recommendations for vaccinated or unvaccinated students and staff.
* Visitors in schools will be limited. All visitors will be expected to follow the same protocols/expectations that are in place for staff and students.
Medical experts agree that the quickest way to move back to Phase I is for individuals to get vaccinated, Jones said, urging those who are eligible to get vaccinated.
