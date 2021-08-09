Powhatan County Public Schools will require masks for start of school year

“We are disappointed that we will be starting the school year in an increased mitigation phase, but we are obligated to follow the law and have a moral imperative to follow current scientific guidance to keep our students and staff as safe as possible,” Jones wrote in the letter. “All of us want a school experience that is positive and productive for our students. We need your help in following the mitigation measures that we have in place and taking the necessary steps to keep you and your family safe.”

Jones pointed out that staff members have been monitoring the county’s health metrics and that the most recent data released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shows the highest number of COVID-19 cases since Feb. 16, 2021. At that time, there were many days when 15 or more cases were reported and one day with a spike of 32 cases.

The VDH website shows that numbers started to decrease in the spring and stayed low with several months of consistently less than 10 cases a day reported from the end of February through May, when the numbers really dropped off. July saw a spike, but the few days reported in August have seen a steady increase. Only one day has seen more than 10 cases reported in a day.