Powhatan County Public Schools' youngest students back in class full-time

The first three weeks allowed Dewey to connect with students, establish rules, and understand the process before she had her full class. She was excited to come back to the classroom, saying working from home during the spring, she only felt like half a teacher.

Dewey was nervous to start the new year but said teaching summer school let her dip her toe in the water. However, it was her her students this semester who helped allay her fears the most.

“The children came in and did exactly what we would want. They wore masks. They stayed away from each other. They understood the rules. They were role models, all of them,” she said.

At the same time, because the social distancing standards are so opposite to the normal behavior of 6-year-olds, who she called “little bitty space invaders,” regular reminders about certain procedures are necessary regardless of class size, she said. It could be something as simple as them taking a drink and forgetting to put their mask back or walking with their head down and bumping into another student when the line stops.