Powhatan County sees 26.8% increase in recycling

Even with that change, 2020 saw 1,099 tons of recyclables collected, which was an 11-ton increase over the year before, according to public works data. Mixed paper (cardboard, newspapers, paper packaging, etc.) has historically been the largest commodity that is recycled in Powhatan, he added.

The increases may be attributed to a growing county, but the “Amazon” factor of home delivery of individually packaged items probably played a larger role to the increases that are being seen industrywide, Melis said.

“When you place an order from Amazon and the items may come individually boxed, this increases the amount of packaging material versus going to the store and picking up that same item at a store,” he said. “More people are also working from home, and where previously they may have been generating trash/recycling at the workplace they are now generating that trash/recycling at home.”