Powhatan County sees 26.8% increase in recycling

POWHATAN – Recycling done through the Powhatan Convenience Center saw a 26.8% increase in 2021, with an additional 295 tons of materials more than the previous year sent to be processed instead of ending up in a landfill.
In 2021, Powhatan County collected 6,807 tons of refuse and 1,394 tons of recyclables materials using the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA), said Johnny Melis, utilities manager for the county. He pointed out that this does not account for all possible recycling done in Powhatan through other sources.
In the last few years, the county’s recycling numbers in terms of its total collections hovered between 13.5% and 14.5%. Melis said seeing the county reach an almost 17% recycling rate last year is a positive change courtesy of Powhatan citizens.
“Although recycling is more expensive for the county, it extends the life of adjacent landfills, which ensures continued service for the county. The recycling efforts of the citizens of Powhatan are an important part of ensuring the region meets recycling goals,” he said.
In early 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county restricted the items it was accepting at the convenience center to bagged household waste to limit the interaction and potential exposure of both staff and citizens, Melis said. The county was not accepting “free loads”/construction debris.
Even with that change, 2020 saw 1,099 tons of recyclables collected, which was an 11-ton increase over the year before, according to public works data. Mixed paper (cardboard, newspapers, paper packaging, etc.) has historically been the largest commodity that is recycled in Powhatan, he added.
The increases may be attributed to a growing county, but the “Amazon” factor of home delivery of individually packaged items probably played a larger role to the increases that are being seen industrywide, Melis said.
“When you place an order from Amazon and the items may come individually boxed, this increases the amount of packaging material versus going to the store and picking up that same item at a store,” he said. “More people are also working from home, and where previously they may have been generating trash/recycling at the workplace they are now generating that trash/recycling at home.”
In order to compensate for the increased demand, staff has had to increase the number of pulls, or the number of times the recycling bins are emptied, by CVWMA’s contractor TFC Recycling, Melis said. The most notable change the county is making is building a second convenience center in the eastern part of the county to help alleviate the strain that is placed on the existing convenience center, which was built in 1986, when the county’s population was approximately 13,400.
The cost per ton to recycle is higher than the cost per ton to send materials to the landfill, but Powhatan has been steadily increasing the recycling budget to account for the increases, Melis said. One of the goals established back in fiscal year (FY) 2020 was to “increase recycling rates/per capita/year and increase service level (serve more customers/ year).”
“The increases we have seen meet our goal of continued improvement, and the new convenience center on the east end of the county, will help us serve more customers efficiently,” he said.
The county itself does not promote recycling but the Powhatan Anti-Litter Council and the CVWMA do help spread reminders, Melis said.
“That is one of the perks of being a part of CVWMA is that they have staff in both public relations and education that assist us. Their education and outreach personnel have attended our events here in Powhatan and visit both the public and private schools to also educate the youth in the importance of recycling,” he said.
CVWMA’s website also has recycling information specific to each of its member localities to help the public.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.