Powhatan County sees 43 percent voter turnout before Election Day

Editor’s note: This edition of the Powhatan Today was printed before the results of the 2020 General Election were released. Powhatan’s unofficial numbers are scheduled to be released on the newspaper’s Facebook page on Tuesday night and the official numbers will be included in the Nov. 11 edition.
POWHATAN – Even as the Powhatan Office of Elections was dealing with an unprecedented number of early voters at the tent outside on Friday, work began inside on counting the huge number of absentee mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election.
The Office of Elections has been burning the candle at both ends for weeks as employees and election officials held 45 days of early voting, and those numbers climbed even higher last week, said Karen Alexander, director of elections. She started noticing a decided increase in voting numbers after Columbus Day, and they became even more noticeable after Tuesday, Oct. 27.
As of the end of the final day of in-person early voting on Oct. 31, 7,761 of Powhatan’s 23,159 registered voters had cast a ballot in the drive-through early voting line, Alexander said. When combined with the 2,217 mail-in ballots the office has received, 43 percent of registered Powhatan voters cast their ballots before Election Day.
Overall, the entire early voting process went pretty well for such an ambitious new undertaking, Alexander said.
“It was exorbitantly harder than I ever expected it to be and exhausting to a level I can’t describe. I believe more voters were excited about the process than those who thought it could have been done better. … But overall, considering we had never done this before and were dealing with a pandemic, I think it went extremely well,” she said.
Alexander praised her staff and election officials, who have been slammed with work, sometimes under very difficult circumstances.
When the polls opened for business on Thursday, Oct. 29, the line of vehicles was wrapped from the early voting tent, down Tilman Road, all the way down Skaggs Road and hitting Old Buckingham Road even before the polls opened at 9 a.m., Alexander said. Some voters told her they had been there waiting in line since 4 a.m.
Heavy rains forced them to temporarily move the voting machine inside, which slowed down the process. She appreciated voters for their patience and dedication and election officials who were working in the cold and wet.
Meanwhile, work began on Friday, Oct. 30 to start opening, verifying and counting the 2,072 mail-in ballots that had been received at that point, she said.
“To put that in perspective, the last presidential election in its entirety, we only had 700 mail-in absentees,” Alexander said Wednesday. “We are going to have three times what we did in 2016, and there is no way we can complete the process with just three CAP officials on Election Night with that many ballots. It is going to take several days of running them through the machine.”
The office has already been partially checking the mail-in ballots to make sure everything is correct, said Jamie Swemba, deputy registrar. Prior to Friday, the ballots were sealed inside an envelope that had to be returned inside another envelope. Election officials have been opening the outer envelopes as they were received to make sure they have all the correct information and calling voters in to make corrections if necessary.
“They were all minor things, but they have to be fixed,” she said.
After checking to make sure all the information on the envelope was correct, election officials took the ballots out and put them in a ballot box for the correct precinct. All of the ballots for each precinct were run through together. They were also counted at several points during the process to make sure the number was correct.
“We just want to make sure everybody’s vote is counted. We don’t want anybody to get left out. By the same token, we don’t want more ballots than we should have,” she said.
Alexander pointed out that the results reported for Powhatan’s numbers this week will be considered unofficial until Friday, Nov. 6, when the final canvas of the electoral board is complete.
If someone mailed in an absentee ballot, as long as it was postmarked by Election Day, her office will count it if it is received by noon on Nov. 6.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.