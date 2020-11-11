Powhatan County sees 43 percent voter turnout before Election Day

“It was exorbitantly harder than I ever expected it to be and exhausting to a level I can’t describe. I believe more voters were excited about the process than those who thought it could have been done better. … But overall, considering we had never done this before and were dealing with a pandemic, I think it went extremely well,” she said.

Alexander praised her staff and election officials, who have been slammed with work, sometimes under very difficult circumstances.

When the polls opened for business on Thursday, Oct. 29, the line of vehicles was wrapped from the early voting tent, down Tilman Road, all the way down Skaggs Road and hitting Old Buckingham Road even before the polls opened at 9 a.m., Alexander said. Some voters told her they had been there waiting in line since 4 a.m.

Heavy rains forced them to temporarily move the voting machine inside, which slowed down the process. She appreciated voters for their patience and dedication and election officials who were working in the cold and wet.

Meanwhile, work began on Friday, Oct. 30 to start opening, verifying and counting the 2,072 mail-in ballots that had been received at that point, she said.