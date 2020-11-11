Powhatan County sees 85 percent voter turnout

“The lines at the beginning of the day for the first few hours were long but moved quickly,” she said. “But after the first early morning rush, most voters were in and out in 10 minutes.”

At the Graceland precinct located at Graceland Baptist Church, 741 people had cast their ballots by 11:24 a.m. with a steady stream of people still coming through the door. Chief election official Debbie Madison said they had voters in line at 5:15 a.m. and had about 125 people waiting when the polls opened at 6 a.m.

“I have never had that many in line at 6 a.m. Our normal would be about 45 to 40. It was exciting,” she said.

Some people did go to the wrong polling precinct, and not just those that were temporarily relocated. However, they were redirected to their correct precinct without incident, Alexander said.

There were concerns about incorrect letters that went out a few weeks ago about the precinct relocations, leading Alexander to post signs as St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Company 1’s station and a poll worker at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School directing people where their new location would be. A total of four cars mistakenly went to the school and were given the correct location without any problems, she added.