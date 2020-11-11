Powhatan County sees 85 percent voter turnout

POWHATAN – Powhatan County saw an 85.42 percent voter turnout for the 2020 General Election with more than half of residents making their voices heard via in-person early voting or a mail-in ballot.
While President-elect Joe Biden is being projected as the 46th president of the United States and issues with voting counts and challenges to results are still raging across the country, Powhatan County logged its final tallies without incident after the canvass and final receipt of mail-in ballots ended on Friday, Nov. 6.
Karen Alexander, director of elections, has described this election as one of the most stressful and complicated she has ever seen but said she was pleased that Powhatan came through 45 days of early voting and Election Day with relatively few issues.
“My staff and I are very grateful for all of the individuals who selflessly volunteered to work as election officials during this high-pressure, tense election of this magnitude during these turbulent times,” Alexander said. “We are also extremely appreciative of all of the voters who exhibited patience and grace during a time when we were really having to work on the fly and learn as we go because these were waters we had never navigated before.”
Results
Powhatan saw 19,811 ballots cast in the 2020 election out of the potential 23,158 total registered voters. With these numbers, the county surpassed the 2016 numbers, when 17,039 people voted in the General Election out of 20,944 registered voters, which was an 81.4 percent total voter turnout. The county received an award for the 2016 General Election from the Virginia Electoral Board Association for the highest voter turnout at 85.93 percent, but that award only included the active registered voters. This year’s active registered voter turnout in Powhatan reached 86.8 percent.
In the local presidential election, republican Donald Trump was well in the lead with 14,055 votes (71.24 percent), followed by democrat Joseph Biden, 5,230 votes (26.96 percent) and libertarian Jo Jorgensen, 321 votes (1.63 percent). There were also 34 write-in votes.
In the local U.S. Senate race results, republican Daniel Gade received 13,972 votes (71.14 percent) over Mark Warner, 5,660 votes (28.82 percent).
However, in the statewide results, Warner was elected with 55.78 percent of the votes over Gade’s 44.13 percent.
In the House of Representatives District 7 seat, Nick Freitas had a clear majority in Powhatan with 13,85 votes (70.62 percent) over Abigail Spanberger’s 5,749 votes (29.30 percent).
However, Spanberger’s districtwide numbers earned her the seat with 50.80 percent over Freitas, who garnered 49.05 percent.
Virginians were also asked to vote on two constitutional amendments. On the amendment regarding establishing a redistricting commission responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts, 13,632 voters (73.03 percent) said yes while 5,035 voters (26.97 percent) said no.
Statewide, the amendment had a clear majority with 65.61 percent of voters saying yes to the amendment and 34.39 percent saying no.
The second amendment on the ballot about making vehicles of disabled veterans free of state and local taxes received overwhelming support in Powhatan, with 17,269 voters (90.62 percent) saying yes and 1,787 voters (9.38 percent) saying no.
These weren’t far off the statewide results, where 86.17 percent voted for the amendment and 13.83 percent voted against it.
Processing ballots
In total, 10,129 of the 19,781 ballots cast, or 51.21 percent, were either mail-in ballots or early votes. As long as mail-in ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3, they were accepted until noon on Nov. 6, Alexander said.
Absentee votes were higher than she anticipated when early voting began on Sept. 18, but about halfway through the 45-day early voting period, she realized how many Powhatan voters would likely be taking advantage of the unique new opportunity. At that point, she started anticipating the early turnout to be between 40 and 50 percent.
Election officials began opening and processing the central absentee precinct (CAP) mail-in ballots on Friday, Oct. 30 and continued to do so on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, Alexander said. The pre-processing was done by polling precinct, with the CAP officials getting through Districts 1, 2, and 3 during pre-processing. On Election Day, the team processed District 4 and 5 ballots plus everything that came in on Election Day.
“The no-excuse early voting created quadruple the amount of work and time that it took to process vote by mail ballots, which significantly stifled our ability to get CAP results as quickly as we have in the past,” she said.
In addition to three election officials working the three eight-hour days of pre-processing, a three-member team worked 18 hours on Election Day to process the remainder of mail-in ballots, she said. As a result, her office couldn’t release the first unofficial votes until the early hours of Nov. 4.
They were unofficial because of the additional mail-in ballots allowed to come in over the next few days (21 were accepted) and the 50 provisional ballots that had to be either accepted or rejected by the electoral board. Most of the provisional ballots were because the resident was not registered or had ordered a mail-in ballot and steps had to be taken to ensure they weren’t voting twice. By Friday, 30 provisional ballots were accepted and 20 were rejected.
Election Day itself was pretty phenomenal in Powhatan, Alexander said. Despite three temporary precinct changes, she said the only real issues of the day were a few equipment issues that were quickly fixed without causing any delay in voting.
All of the precincts experienced some level of line before polls opened, but that is “usual no matter what election it is,” Alexander said.
“The lines at the beginning of the day for the first few hours were long but moved quickly,” she said. “But after the first early morning rush, most voters were in and out in 10 minutes.”
At the Graceland precinct located at Graceland Baptist Church, 741 people had cast their ballots by 11:24 a.m. with a steady stream of people still coming through the door. Chief election official Debbie Madison said they had voters in line at 5:15 a.m. and had about 125 people waiting when the polls opened at 6 a.m.
“I have never had that many in line at 6 a.m. Our normal would be about 45 to 40. It was exciting,” she said.
Some people did go to the wrong polling precinct, and not just those that were temporarily relocated. However, they were redirected to their correct precinct without incident, Alexander said.
There were concerns about incorrect letters that went out a few weeks ago about the precinct relocations, leading Alexander to post signs as St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Company 1’s station and a poll worker at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School directing people where their new location would be. A total of four cars mistakenly went to the school and were given the correct location without any problems, she added.
Barbara Jo Palsa, chief election official at the Flat Rock precinct relocated to Powhatan High School, said they had plenty of room for voters but the gym they used almost felt too big. She got walkie talkies ahead of Election Day because she knew it might be hard to hear each other, and the system worked well.
The flow of the day was steady at the precinct but not overwhelming, with 412 ballots cast by 1:05 p.m., Palsa said. She reported only minor issues, such as someone going to the wrong precinct and needing to be directed to the correct one. She also had a few older people and those with disabilities who had a hard time on the long walk inside to the gym.
“We reminded them we can do curbside voting, but they insisted, ‘No, I am going to go in and vote,’” she said.
Alexander pointed out that all three temporary precinct locations were spacious and provided adequate social distancing for election officials and voters. Poll workers wore masks and wiped down the booths after each voter as part of the COVID-19 precautions. Running extra personal protective equipment and supplies to the different precincts throughout the day definitely added to the workload but wasn’t too much of a burden, she said.
With 826 in-person votes cast at 5:39 p.m., Arvada Williams, chief election official, said the COVID-19 precautions weren’t an issue at the Bethesda precinct. She had a handful of people come in without a mask on, but they didn’t push the issue. They had poll workers ready after each person finished filling out their ballot to wipe down the voting booth.
Overall, it was a pleasant and upbeat day that went very smoothly, she added. The only point they saw long lines was first thing in the morning, when they voted 138 people in the first half hour, but people were courteous and patient.
There were rumors about potential issues that might happen at the polls, but none of them materialized, Alexander said. There was a lone agitator causing issues with a campaign worker, but the problem was diffused peacefully by a law enforcement officer who happened to be there.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.