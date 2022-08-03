Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office trains on active shootings

POWHATAN – As mass shootings have continued to claim lives in public places and schools across the nation, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has been turning its gaze inward to make sure deputies are prepared to respond if the unthinkable should ever happen.

The sheriff’s office ran exercises last week to review its active shooter training and will continue to build on that training moving forward, according to Sgt. David Hunt, training coordinator.

Over two training sessions on July 26 and 28 at Powhatan Middle School, about 25 deputies received a refresher course in the proper procedures to respond to an active shooter and what to do in the aftermath to better help victims, he said. Makeup training sessions for all remaining deputies who have not gone through the training because they were not available will be held on upcoming dates.

“It is to make sure we are all on the same page, that we have a game plan of how to deal with it so they know what the priorities of work are – addressing the threat, then providing security, transitioning to treating the injured and the safe evacuation of the injured,” he said.

Most Powhatan deputies have attended full Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Level 1 or 2 courses, which take two days each, Hunt said. ALERRT is the national standard for response to active shooters.

The sheriff’s office wants to get those who have not attended the training through that course, Hunt said. Training slowed down some during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they want to take advantage of the opportunities cropping up again.

“We obviously don’t want this to happen at all. We want this training to be for nothing and in vain – that would be great – but we want to be prepared to do whatever we need to keep our community safe. And it is not easy. We have a lot of competing interests and things we need to do,” Hunt said.

The modified sessions offered last week at the local level only lasted four hours and were more of an overview, he said. Deputies rotated between sessions focused on a classroom component going through proper procedures, first aid and room-clearing before they all ran through scenario-based exercises where they had to stop an active shooter and rescue hostages.

“Moving forward, I think we want to add more to it and be able to do some more realistic training – more realistic than what we did (Thursday),” he said.

After the officers, who were broken up into teams of four, completed the exercises to stop the shooter and rescue the hostages, other deputies either in the scenario or observing gave immediate feedback on what they observed in each scenario and how they could improve their responses.

Offering the active shooter training sessions is at least partly in response to the increase in mass shootings happening all across the nation in a variety of settings, Hunt said. As the nation has been reminded in recent months, the shootings can happen in almost any type of environment.

“This training can be used in any of those environments. It is a series of priorities and techniques they can use in any one of those environments,” he said.

Hunt added that training at the middle school, which the sheriff’s office appreciated the school division allowing, was a good building block because it is a large linear building where they can keep the tactics relatively generic, making them easier to translate to different scenarios they might encounter when responding to an active shooter situation.

“The more officers we can have go through it together and we are all on the same page, then hopefully the less confusion. Although, I suspect if you have an event like an active shooter, it is just going to be so far outside of the realm of most people’s normal experience that it is just going to be overwhelming. Even if you are prepared for it, it is going to be a very tough thing,” he said.

While Hunt provided the classroom training, EMS coordinator Don Houtsma offered the overview on the basic medical care deputies could provide until fire and rescue personnel arrive or are allowed on a scene. He ran through scenarios about stopping a wound from bleeding, caring for a chest wound and applying a tourniquet. This kind of information can save a life because “people can bleed out within three to five minutes” before fire and rescue personnel can get to someone, he said.

“That is what we are looking for – as many people as we can save instead of them waiting for (fire and rescue) to come in. … This way they are doing something that is going to stop the bleeding and hopefully save lives,” Houtsma said.

Emergency management coordinator Travis Lindsey, who was there to observe, said last week’s training was for the sheriff’s office, but the county will be working on plans and training for fire and rescue personnel in the coming year that matches what the sheriff’s office is doing and could possibly be implemented in joint active shooter drills in 2023.

“Rather than jumping the gun, we are going to take a slow, steady and methodical approach and work very closely with the sheriff’s office over the next year or so to be able to incorporate that fire and EMS component into these drills,” Lindsey said.

Hunt agreed, saying once the agencies have put in more groundwork, it will be more effective to coordinate a larger scale exercise where first responders could work together in a cohesive way, all with the end result of saving lives.