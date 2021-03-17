Powhatan County shifts approach to vaccination clinics

Then at 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, a few hours before the start of yet another clinic, Nellis said he had an epiphany. The clinics – the actual physical events where they put shots in arms – are now well-oiled machines with few issues. The greatest stress in the entire process – and there has been a great deal of it – has usually been directly tied to registration issues, he said.

So with the health department wanting all citizens to go through the same registration process, Nellis proposed to continue hosting Saturday clinics for roughly 1,000 people every Saturday through the end of May at the Pocahontas Landmark Center if the state would handle all registration issues.

The health department didn’t take him up on the offer right away but also didn’t close the door to the possibility either, acknowledging the county could be a future resource, he said. But either way, Nellis is proud of what the county and the many volunteers who helped with the clinics accomplished in the first quarter of 2020.

“I feel good, especially when I look into the eyes of some of the people who came through that were so anxious and so appreciative because they thought they never were going to get a shot,” Nellis said.

A learning process