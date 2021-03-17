Powhatan County shifts approach to vaccination clinics

POWHATAN – At the end of March, Powhatan County will be taking a step back from its temporary foray into the vaccination business.
Curt Nellis, the county’s emergency management coordinator, shared last week that after five second shot Moderna clinics in the last few weeks of March, the county is prepared to fully turn back over any responsibility for vaccinating citizens to the Virginia Health Department, where it belongs.
For Nellis, who has spearheaded the local effort since early January, it means a huge weight off his shoulders. He has been working almost nonstop on planning and executing vaccine clinics, first for county employees and partner agencies and then some regular citizens in the high priority categories.
He estimates the county will have put more than 6,000 first and second COVID-19 vaccine shots in people’s arms in a three-month period.
“We feel like we have done the community a service by providing shots to the critical employees, and now the state has indicated that they are ready to continue with that process and using their registration system. They said, ‘we appreciate what you have done for the Commonwealth and we are ready to move on,’ ” Nellis said.
That doesn’t mean Nellis isn’t willing to step back in to help under the right conditions. When Nellis shared on Wednesday, March 10 that Powhatan was getting out of the vaccination business, he seemed pretty firm.
Then at 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, a few hours before the start of yet another clinic, Nellis said he had an epiphany. The clinics – the actual physical events where they put shots in arms – are now well-oiled machines with few issues. The greatest stress in the entire process – and there has been a great deal of it – has usually been directly tied to registration issues, he said.
So with the health department wanting all citizens to go through the same registration process, Nellis proposed to continue hosting Saturday clinics for roughly 1,000 people every Saturday through the end of May at the Pocahontas Landmark Center if the state would handle all registration issues.
The health department didn’t take him up on the offer right away but also didn’t close the door to the possibility either, acknowledging the county could be a future resource, he said. But either way, Nellis is proud of what the county and the many volunteers who helped with the clinics accomplished in the first quarter of 2020.
“I feel good, especially when I look into the eyes of some of the people who came through that were so anxious and so appreciative because they thought they never were going to get a shot,” Nellis said.
A learning process
When Nellis started organizing the vaccine clinics in January, it was all a huge learning process, he said. The goal was to take some of the pressure off of the Virginia Department of Health while it worked out the issues in its infrastructure and to start getting critical Powhatan employees vaccinated.
Initially, Nellis said there were issues trying to get lists from the health department of people who needed to be vaccinated. Rather than let the doses the county was allocated go to waste, he created his own registration process. But that led to its own complications and headaches for the county, which was inundated by people seeking information, he said.
While the majority of responses from the public regarding the clinics were positive, Nellis said he unfortunately saw a darker side to some people that he wishes he hadn’t witnessed.
“I don’t think the public realized there was a dark side. There were people who abused the system, abused the volunteers and the clinic. It was not nice,” Nellis said.
When Nellis did his first clinic with more than 1,000 people, the information spread quickly and widely and a good portion of those who attended weren’t from Powhatan. He got plenty of negative feedback about that, so Nellis tried to make the next registration form for Powhatan residents only. The form clearly stated that those who weren’t from the county would have their appointments deleted.
Many still tried, and even though Nellis checked the list against the county’s GIS system, he knows some still probably got through. Some people lied about their age and others claimed they were getting a first shot when the state system showed it was actually their second dose.
Then there were people who came to the clinic saying they had made an appointment that didn’t show up in the system. Some got so angry and verbally abusive to volunteers that the sheriff’s office had to be called, Nellis said. Now, he automatically requests a deputy’s presence at the larger clinics.
“There was a small fraction of people who did that. There were more people who appreciated it and thanked us, but that small fraction of people who did it put a bad taste in our mouths,” he said.
While it was the health department that reached out initially to say it could handle the vaccine process moving forward, the stress associated with the registration process made it an easier decision to take that step back, Nellis said on March 10.
But slightly more optimistic the next day, he said if the county was asked to get involved again and was only responsible for the clinics and not the registration, he hopes it would be a much easier process to deal with moving forward.
Virginia has a COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System. You can go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to pre-register for the vaccine and get clear, updated information. For more information, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.