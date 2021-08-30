Powhatan cross country boys take 1st in freshman/sophomore race at Great Meadow

THE PLAINS -- Powhatan won team and individual first-place trophies in the freshman/sophomore races at the cross country team's season-opening meet at Great Meadow.
For the teams, the boys won first place and the girls took third overall in the freshman/sophomore races. Powhatan's first-place freshman/sophomore race winners were sophomore Ian Timmons for the boys and freshman Elizabeth Weimer for the girls.
"Coach [Bucky] Webb, [Robert] Cook, and I were very proud of the team for their strong performances today," Powhatan cross country coach Paul Smartschan said last Saturday. "Being an overall young group, it was many of their first times running at such a large, competitive Invitational XC Meet (the meet was held on the back half of the Great Meadows State XC Course) and we couldn't have asked for any more effort on a notoriously tough course in the heat of August.
"We can't wait to see them progress as individual athletes and as a unified team moving forward."
Additional top 10 freshman/sophomore finishers for the boys were Ian Timmons' brother Eli Timmons (fifth), Sean Seibel (seventh) and Thomas Menting (ninth). All four sophomores contributed to Powhatan's teams as distance runners last academic year.
Powhatan' top seven finishers in the race also included experienced runners and sophomores River Leynes, Rylan Powers and Tane Jeffs.
Freshmen Gio Casarez and Christopher Naoroz and sophomores Carter Zaun and Owen Kerns also competed in the race.
For the third-place freshman/sophomore girls, top 15 placers in addition to Weimer were freshman Ella Green (ninth) and sophomore and experienced runner Olivia Goodrich (13th).
Medals were awarded to the top 15 in each race.
Powhatan's top seven finishers in the girls freshman/sophomore race also included freshman Aleah Burnett, experienced runner and sophomore Kaitlyn Rissmeyer and freshman Ava Seay.
In the junior/senior races, junior and newcomer Rebecca Stevens medaled with a 12th-place finish and junior and returning runner Liam Clancy represented Powhatan in the boys race.
The team's next meet, the Adidas Invitational, will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 on the Nike Cross National Regional course (201 Soccer Park Dr.) in Cary, North Carolina. Powhatan's runners will compete in the invitational and JV 5k races from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.