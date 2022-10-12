Powhatan cross country competes in Albemarle Invitational

Powhatan’s cross country team traveled to Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia to take on a wide field of programs at the Albemarle Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The competition comes four days after the Indians competed at a district meet at Pocahontas State Park on Oct. 4.

The Indians had 23 runners compete at the Albemarle Invitational, facing one of their biggest competitive fields of the season at the home course of the University of Virginia cross country team. The course will also be the home of the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships later this year.

The Indians as a team finished in 22nd place out of 32 competing schools and saw star runner Elizabeth Weimer finish as a top-20 medalist with an 18th place finish in the girls 5000 meter run.

Powhatan finished with 581 points and an average finish time of 22 minutes, 51 seconds, while the winner of the day was Western Albemarle, who finished with a score of 86 and a 19:31 average finishing time.

Weimer stood out in a crowded field of over 200 runners in the 5000 and earned her medal with an outstanding finish of 19:53.30. The winner of the contest, The Covenant School’s Reese Dalton, ran an 18:07.40. Weimer’s teammate Ella Green also had a performance to remember at Panorama Farms, finishing in 32nd place with a time of 20:23.30. The third best time from the girls side of the Indians cross country team came from Sally Smartschan with a time of 23:53.10.

Rebecca Stevens, Elizabeth Vallent, Shannon Seay and Sadie Edline rounded out the day for the girls team, with all of them turning in times in under 29 minutes.

In the boys 5000, junior Sean Seibel and freshman Dylan Mapes finished within the top-70, with Seibel running a 17:25.70 for 66th place and Mapes running a 17:29.20 for 70th.

Junior runners River Leynes and Eli Timmons were the other two runners to finish in under 18 minutes, with Leynes crossing the finish line at 17:56.80 and Timmons finishing a second under the 18-minute mark at 17:59.00. Thomas Menting, Ian Timmons, Caleb Edling and Connor Golden also had times under 20 minutes.

Next up for the Indians is a trip to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, Virginia for the MileStat.com XC Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Atlee Raiders will be the hosting school for the invitational.

With the regional championship quickly approaching at the end of October, the Indians look to use every last competition to prepare for a chance at a regional title and a state championship appearance.