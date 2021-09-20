Powhatan cross country competes in the Adidas XC Challenge in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. – Powhatan cross country headed down to North Carolina to take part in the Adidas XC Challenge this past weekend.

“The teams really stepped up today and gave it their all on a tough course with an elite field of competitors. We couldn't be more proud of every single runner for their effort and grit,” Powhatan head coach Bucky Webb said Saturday. “Nearly everyone had personal or season best times. It was a great day for them in Cary, N.C. for sure.”

In the boys invitational, which featured 232 runners, sophomore Ian Timmons led Powhatan in terms of the fastest time run with a 17:34.1 for a 36th-place finish. Sophomore Eli Timmons placed 70th in 18:00.9, sophomore River Leynes ran 87th in 18:14.2 and sophomore Sean Seibel rounded out the top 100 with a time of 18:25.8.

Also competing in the boys invitational for Powhatan were sophomores Thomas Menting (111th, 18:44.9), Ryan Powers (20:59.1) and Tane Jeffs (21:24).

In the girls invitational, which featured 189 runners, freshman Ellen Weimer led Powhatan in terms of placement with a 20th-place result on a time of 20:01.6. Freshman Ella Green ran 69th in 22:16.8 and sophomore Olivia Goodrich placed 105th in 23:28.9.