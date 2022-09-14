Powhatan cross country wins in senior night run

The Powhatan cross country season may have just started, but it’s never too early to honor the senior class. At their meet at Powhatan State Park on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Indians did just that, hosting Monacan, Manchester and Thomas Dale for their senior night competition.

Seniors Raquel Iga and Rebecca Stevens were honored for the hard work they’ve put in for the program. Iga, a four-year runner, says she values the family-like atmosphere that the team has demonstrated in her time there.

From team dinners after meets to the times she and her teammates have relied on each other through hard times, the experience is one she says has helped her grow as more than just an athlete.

“Running alongside such an amazing group of people and coaches has helped me become a better person and a stronger runner,” Iga said. “I am going to miss my team next year, but I know that they will do amazing things.”

Stevens, who has run with the program since middle school, says the team has had a big impact on her life.

“It has given me so many fun memories and friendships and has been one of my favorite parts of high school,” she said.

Out of the four teams in the 5K run, the Indians placed second in the girls team score at 37 and an average time of 24 minutes, 12 seconds while the boys outright won the day with a score of 34 and an average finish time of 19:12.99.

The Indians braved the muggy conditions and sand-heavy trails of their home park with a productive day of running, with the lead runner being sophomore Ellen Weimer, who finished first in the girls competition with an impressive time of 21:07.21.

It was a comfortable victory for the Indians star, whose closest competitor was Manchester junior Jenna Nolen, who turned in a 21:52.14 time.

Powhatan junior Ella Green finished close behind Nolen for third place, turning in a 21:59.14 result past the finish line.

On her senior night, Stevens finished 19th out of 31 runners, clocking in at 28:10.14.

On the boys side, freshman Dylan Mapes had a terrific showing to start his running career at Powhatan, finishing in second with a time of 18:05.37, eight seconds behind the first place runner out of Manchester, junior Trevor Williams.

Junior Eli Timmons also had a strong day of running, closing the 5K run in fourth place with a time of 18:52.80.

Junior River Leynes and Ian Timmons were the last top-10 performers for Powhatan, with Leynes finishing in seventh place with a time of 19:21.33 and Timmons finishing in 10th at 19:50.94.