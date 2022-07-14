Powhatan Darlings place third in state tournament

A week after capturing the District 5 championship, the Powhatan Fastpitch Softball Darlings Division All-Star team traveled to Lunenburg, Virginia for the Dixie Softball Virginia State Tournament from July 8-10.

The team opened the tournament with a tough loss to Charlotte County that ended with a 14-2 result, but that loss wouldn’t get Powhatan down.

After facing that tough tournament opener, the Powhatan Darlings bounced back with two convincing wins on Saturday, July 9 to eliminate both Lunenburg and Prince George from the tournament.

In the win against the hosting Lunenburg, it was all Powhatan the whole game, with the All-Star squad posting an impressive offensive display of 21 runs in the game while holding Lunenburg scoreless. It seemed no matter what Lunenburg threw Powhatan’s way, the girls consistently found a way to crack the bat and get on base.

Prince George put up a better fight, but it was once again another strong night at bat for the District 5 champs, who pulled away with a 14-5 victory.

On Sunday, Powhatan faced an undefeated Amherst County team in the semifinals where they kept a one-run lead going into the fourth inning, but ultimately took a loss with a score of 9-5, finishing third overall in the state tournament.

The team had some standout offensive performances that led to their run to the semifinals, including a perfect tournament performance from Kalynn Bareford, who went 10-for-10 on her trips to the plate along with two home runs.

Behind Bareford in the hitting department were great performances from teammates Lana Basic and Makenzie DeBois, who both finished 9-of-10 at bat for the state tournament.

While Powhatan wasn’t able to continue its winning ways down to the state final, which with a win would have sent them to the Dixie League World Series held in Louisiana on July 29, it was a great season for the girls. Last week, the team captured the District 5 title in a six-team tournament with two nail-biting wins against previously undefeated Buckingham to secure the title and a spot in the state tournament.