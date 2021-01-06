Powhatan dominates on Senior Night

"To see what we think is a really good team on paper and then we go out there and kind of prove it...obviously we've had a little bit of motivation on Senior Night, being in our home gym but...I think it was a testament to our guys' hard work, and just to hopefully prove that they are ready to roll," Tanaka said. "I really can't wrap my head around the fact that we were so successful on the mat this evening, but I'll take it. I'm not going to complain and we're not giving it back. Just, man, that's a testament to our kids and to Coach (Zach) Olson and Coach (Rich) Fitzsimmons and our staff (in) getting our guys ready."