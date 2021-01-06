Powhatan dominates on Senior Night

POWHATAN - While tradition has dictated that a high school team's last regular-season home match is that team's Senior Night, the last 10 months have been anything but traditional.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school athletic seasons have been cancelled, rescheduled, condensed and rearranged. Virginia's public school winter sports were delayed from their traditional start time in early December to late December and even early January for many schools. Some school systems have chosen not to play this winter. There's not even a guarantee that this season will reach its natural conclusion as the pandemic continues to grip the nation.
So instead, Powhatan wrestling chose to honor its senior class - a highly successful group that led last year's senior-less team as juniors - on its first home meet of 2020-21 on Wednesday.
"It's a little emotional right now, now that it's kind of all over...I'm just glad that we got it for them," Powhatan head wrestling coach Jonathan Tanaka said after the matches. "I just wanted them to have as much normal stuff as possible...to have it at home and to be able to get at least their parents and relatives in to help, it's just awesome. Senior Night's always fun. This one, it's different, unique, but still special in its own way."
The Indians never lost a match on the mat.
The limited crowd of fans in attendance were treated to an incendiary showcase from the home team, as Powhatan swept the quad meet 70-0 over Manchester, 75-0 over Monacan and 60-12 over Cosby. Both of the Titans' individual wins against Powhatan were by forfeit.
"To see what we think is a really good team on paper and then we go out there and kind of prove it...obviously we've had a little bit of motivation on Senior Night, being in our home gym but...I think it was a testament to our guys' hard work, and just to hopefully prove that they are ready to roll," Tanaka said. "I really can't wrap my head around the fact that we were so successful on the mat this evening, but I'll take it. I'm not going to complain and we're not giving it back. Just, man, that's a testament to our kids and to Coach (Zach) Olson and Coach (Rich) Fitzsimmons and our staff (in) getting our guys ready."
Seven of the eight seniors who were honored - Sean Hall (132 pounds), Gavin Timmons (138), A.J. Gaskin (152), Anthony Bastiaensen (182), Hayden Fitzsimmons (195), Austin Walter (220) and Micah Holt (220) - all got to wrestle at least once, with Linwood Hill (170), currently working through an injury, still waiting to return to the mat this season.
Sean Hall, a three-time top-three state placer, a two-time state-runner up and three-time regional champion, pinned Nick Henderlic from Monacan in 28 seconds and Will Scott from Manchester in 1:50 and secured a 12-1 major decision over Cosby's Kyree Burch for a 3-0 run in the quad.
In his two contested matchups, Gavin Timmons pinned Manchester's Eric Bowman in 28 seconds, and he all but pinned Cosby's Jackson Higgins, racking up two near-falls and routing Higgins in a 12-0 major decision.
A.J. Gaskin, the defending Class 4, Region B champion in the 152-pound class, also piled on two near-falls in his 14-2 major-decision win over Cosby's Jacob McCurdy, and he racked up three near-falls in his 13-0 major-decision rout of Manchester's Jacob Ambler.
Anthony Bastiaensen made the most of his match against Manchester, as he bounced back from a 4-2 deficit to pin Christopher Solomeida in 1:12.
In his lone contested matchup in the 195 class, Hayden Fitzsimmons built up a sturdy lead before pinning Cosby's Cole Giegling in 3:25.
Micah Holt and Austin Walter both wrestled Cosby's Ethan Murphy in exhibition matches. Murphy won both.
Powhatan juniors Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) and Adam Camp (170) both pulled off come-from-behind triumphs against Cosby. Facing Ethan Murphy, who had already won two exhibition matches against Powhatan, Palmore held out against a pin attempt until the first-period buzzer sounded, then worked off of an escape to rally for a 6-5 lead at the end of the second with a takedown and a near-fall. From there, he turned Murphy and secured the pin in 3:19.
Camp also avoided a pin from Cosby's Zack Keese by bridging up high, and Keese fell off of his hips, allowing Camp to flip from the bottom to the top and pin Keese in 2:28. Camp also made quick work of his match against Manchester as he pinned Mason Bradley in 51 seconds.
Juniors Cade Van Buskirk (145 pounds), Andrew Cheatham (160) and Hans Rehme (182) were all dominant in their contested matches. Van Buskirk pinned Manchester's Seth Willis in 2:32 and Cosby's Logan Collins in 2:34, Cheatham pinned Manchester's Xavier Alan in 1:22 and Cosby's Cole Helmandollar in 2:03 and Rehme pinned Monacan's Jake Williams in 2:01 and shut out Cosby's Paolo Luvano in a 6-0 decision.
Junior Dylan Coward, who joined Hall as the only Powhatan wrestlers to compete in three contested matchups in the quad, continued his transition from breaking out as a state qualifier in his sophomore year to opening his junior season with a dominant stand. He wrestled up at 120 pounds in his first match to pin Manchester's Ben Barnett in 2:40. Coward then returned to his designated weight class of 113 to pin Monacan's Cody White in 3:16. To end it all, he faced the very same wrestler, Cosby's Malik Williams, whom he had to beat last year to secure a narrow regular-season team victory for Powhatan over the Titans.
It was another nail biter. Coward and Williams each delivered a reversal and a near-fall to enter the third period in a 4-4 tie. Williams escaped to grab a 5-4 lead with under 1:15 remaining, but with less than 40 seconds to wrestle in regulation, Coward took down Williams to go-ahead on the two-pointer, and then nearly pinned Williams at the end to win the match 9-5 and join Hall in going 3-0 in contested matchups on Wednesday.