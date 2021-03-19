Powhatan dual-sport standout Jordan Krauss commits to Christopher Newport University for lacrosse

“I feel like lacrosse is the sport where…it’s more like mind games…you could be super athletic, but you have to be very smart and know the field and know the players to be good at lacrosse,” she said, “and I enjoy that about lacrosse, because it’s harder to get better at it because you have to understand where everyone needs to be...that’s why I love playing.”

Krauss has also emerged as a standout on Powhatan’s field hockey team. She first started playing field hockey when she was in seventh grade while attending Steward, and she spoke to playing it because it was what her friends were doing at the time.

“And then when I came to Powhatan in ninth grade, my mom wanted me to try out for this team,” Krauss said, “and then I just fell in love with the coaches and the team, and I’ve kind of taken it on as my second sport now. I wouldn’t want to trade it for anything else.”

Through playing field hockey, Krauss said “it opens your mind to see the field and the positioning and everything so much differently,” but it’s also a sport that you can relate to lacrosse “especially with the cutting and the movement and where you need to be on the field at a certain time.”