Powhatan earns first win of the field hockey season with 8-0 shutout of L.C. Bird

MIDLOTHIAN – To Powhatan field hockey coach Caryn Rehme, Monday’s 8-0 win over L.C. Bird came at the right time for the Indians.
“We needed it,” Rehme said. “We’re still figuring out a few other positions, but I feel like we’re...fine-tuning the positions still a little bit…but hopefully we’ll get to a spot we’re comfortable with…I saw some clicking with the midfielders as far as where their positioning should be. We’re coming together.”
Several young players not only got to contribute to the Powhatan varsity unit’s win, but they also etched their numbers into the goals’ column on Monday. Junior Hope Burton and sophomore Kate Adams led the Indians with two goals apiece, and junior Carsen Hogston, sophomore Lexie Campbell and freshmen Emily Reimondo and Casey Grell each had one. Powhatan led Bird 6-0 at the half.
Before the game, Rehme named Grell an honorary captain for the week in addition to captains Kaitlin Thompson, a senior, and Jordan Krauss, a junior. The role of honorary captain, which is bestowed upon a player by a vote at the beginning of each week, highlights that player’s hard work in practice, as well as her gametime performance. The week before, junior goalie Peyton Tuttle was named the honorary captain.
“It’s just a full week of hard practice and what you want to bring to practice,” Rehme said. “It’s not so much how much playing time that you got or anything like that; you work hard at practice, and good things may happen.”
Rehme and the team are still excited to be out on the fields playing this season. In a week promising partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and 70-degree weather, Powhatan looks to continue play with a 3 p.m. varsity matchup versus Clover Hill at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian on Wednesday.
“Clover Hill can always give us a good game,” Rehme said. “We’re hoping to keep the momentum going into Clover Hill on Wednesday and see (if) some of these changes are (going) in the right direction…that’s our goal: is to get better every game. We’ve done that so far. Pretty happy.”