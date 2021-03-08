Powhatan earns first win of the field hockey season with 8-0 shutout of L.C. Bird

MIDLOTHIAN – To Powhatan field hockey coach Caryn Rehme, Monday’s 8-0 win over L.C. Bird came at the right time for the Indians.

“We needed it,” Rehme said. “We’re still figuring out a few other positions, but I feel like we’re...fine-tuning the positions still a little bit…but hopefully we’ll get to a spot we’re comfortable with…I saw some clicking with the midfielders as far as where their positioning should be. We’re coming together.”

Several young players not only got to contribute to the Powhatan varsity unit’s win, but they also etched their numbers into the goals’ column on Monday. Junior Hope Burton and sophomore Kate Adams led the Indians with two goals apiece, and junior Carsen Hogston, sophomore Lexie Campbell and freshmen Emily Reimondo and Casey Grell each had one. Powhatan led Bird 6-0 at the half.

Before the game, Rehme named Grell an honorary captain for the week in addition to captains Kaitlin Thompson, a senior, and Jordan Krauss, a junior. The role of honorary captain, which is bestowed upon a player by a vote at the beginning of each week, highlights that player’s hard work in practice, as well as her gametime performance. The week before, junior goalie Peyton Tuttle was named the honorary captain.