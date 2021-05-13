Powhatan Elementary administrators pucker up for Tucker

POWHATAN – Powhatan Elementary Schools’ principal Constance Deal and assistant principal Isabella Worrell made a promise to their students.
If at least 50% of the student body registered on FunRun.com as part of a PTO-sponsored fundraiser, the two administrators would kiss a pig.
The students did more than their part – over 65% of students signed up – which is why Deal and Worrell found themselves on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 5 heading out to the front of their school to meet and greet Tucker the Pig with a kiss and a few back scratches.
Worrell was thrilled before and after Tucker’s visit, even after one of his snorts turned out to be a little bit wetter than she anticipated. The animal lover had fun petting the 250-pound plus Kunekune pig’s bristly hair and feeding him oranges.
“It was great fun. He is awesome. I just love any animal,” she said. “He’s got a good personality.”
Deal said she was most excited about the fundraiser, which was spearheaded by the school’s PTO to raise money for playground accessories and teacher appreciation. The school raised more than $7,000.
“I am excited that we have the community and families to support us and that everyone is excited about what we are doing,” she said.
The school and PTO worked with Taylor Thrasher, a representative for Booster, to hold a Boosterthon fundraiser, which is fitness and character themed. Powhatan Elementary was originally going to try an in-person fundraiser with Booster last year but had to postpone because of COVID-19. This year, they signed up for a virtual option the company offered, Deal said.
The company arrived on May 5 for a kickoff and spent seven days doing related activities with the school, and kissing Tucker was the culmination of the effort, Thrasher said. They did a virtual pep rally, taught new character words every day, and ended with a dance event.
PTO president Christyn Ryman said the parent group was thrilled to do the fundraiser because Powhatan Elementary is amazing and the teachers deserve the appreciation.
“The teachers are just awesome, and we wanted to give back to the kids,” she said. “They need some shade out there. It’s hot on that playground and they are always hot and sweaty, so we want to get them some big playground shades to sit under on sunny days.”
A fellow PTO member came up with the idea for Worrell and Deal kissing a pig to be prize for the students if the school reached its signup goal. They had heard about Tucker before and reached out to his owners to see if he was available.
“They said he would be happy to do it. He would have his teeth brushed and be ready to go,” Ryman said with a laugh.
Kim Johnson and her husband Mark were equally thrilled to bring their pig Tucker to the school for the event. Before the pandemic, they would take him to visit nursing homes and schools, but last week’s event at the elementary school was his first guest appearance in about a year, she said.
“He loves people and we love the community, so we thought it would be a great thing to bring him out. We knew he would be welcomed and we knew he would love it. He is a ham,” Johnson joked.
