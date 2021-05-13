Powhatan Elementary administrators pucker up for Tucker

The school and PTO worked with Taylor Thrasher, a representative for Booster, to hold a Boosterthon fundraiser, which is fitness and character themed. Powhatan Elementary was originally going to try an in-person fundraiser with Booster last year but had to postpone because of COVID-19. This year, they signed up for a virtual option the company offered, Deal said.

The company arrived on May 5 for a kickoff and spent seven days doing related activities with the school, and kissing Tucker was the culmination of the effort, Thrasher said. They did a virtual pep rally, taught new character words every day, and ended with a dance event.

PTO president Christyn Ryman said the parent group was thrilled to do the fundraiser because Powhatan Elementary is amazing and the teachers deserve the appreciation.

“The teachers are just awesome, and we wanted to give back to the kids,” she said. “They need some shade out there. It’s hot on that playground and they are always hot and sweaty, so we want to get them some big playground shades to sit under on sunny days.”

A fellow PTO member came up with the idea for Worrell and Deal kissing a pig to be prize for the students if the school reached its signup goal. They had heard about Tucker before and reached out to his owners to see if he was available.