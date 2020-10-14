Powhatan family bonds with local senior

The list of things Eggleston agreed to let the family help with was small to Golden. Some items needed to go to the convenience center. A railing needed to be painted. One of the outside steps needed to be covered.

It was a whole family affair, with her, her husband, Jeff, and their children, Lillian, 15, Connor, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Thomas, 7, making quick work of the tasks.

“They just love her. When we were painting her railing she stood inside the screen door and watched us the whole time and kept calling us little angels. You kind of want to go give her a hug but we can’t right now, so that is kind of hard,” Golden said.

Eggleston, who lives with her daughter, said she felt so much love from the family.

“I said I am so blessed and God is really taking care of me. It is an awesome thing that Powhatan has,” she said.

Golden said she continues to check on Eggleston and simply calls to chat, since she knows it has to be lonely for the senior not getting out as much. Plus, chatting with her is fun, Golden said.