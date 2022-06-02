Powhatan farmer, rural advocate Max Timberlake remembered

POWHATAN – Max Timberlake Jr. was just a farmer, plain and simple.

At least that is how he described himself, even including it as part of the signature on emails he sent.

The longtime Powhatan farmer, president of the Powhatan Farm Bureau Federation and all-around advocate for preserving rural Powhatan died May 23 after an illness. He was 75.

Timberlake was remembered by friends and family last week for his devotion to Powhatan County, preserving its agricultural history and seeing those traditions live on in younger generations.

Timberlake had been president of the Powhatan Farm Bureau since 2013, served on the board of directors starting in 2011 and was a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 2007, said Charlene Spigler, senior member service specialist for the federation. He used his position to both educate people about agriculture and its role in everyone’s lives and advocate for ways to celebrate and preserve it.

Timberlake grew up in Powhatan, graduating from Powhatan High School in 1965, said Virginia Merle of Powhatan, his sister. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Signal Corps, serving for three years, including being deployed to Vietnam. She said her brother tested well when he first joined, which eventually led him to a role that saw him dealing with sensitive communications in Vietnam.

When he returned, he was stationed at Ft. Detrick, in Frederick, Maryland, where he met Kathleen Snoots-Blair. The couple married in 1970 and were together until she died in 1984. They had four children together, Max, James, Betty and Virginia.

After leaving the military, he began working for AT&T as a project supervisor responsible for establishing and maintaining communications. He received the Spirit of Service gold award for his work setting up communications after the 1982 tornado in Marion, Illinois. He retired from AT&T after 27 years or service. He was an active member of his community at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department as both an EMT and treasurer, a member and treasurer of the Johnsville United Methodist Church, and a member of the Frederick Jaycees.

Timberlake returned to Powhatan in the early 2000s to help take care of his elderly parents, Anne Virginia and Max Sr., his sister said. Timberlake and his brother went into the hay business. The more he got involved in the business as a farmer, the more Timberlake expanded his interest in the farming community as a whole and preserving that way of life, Merle said.

“He wanted to keep the rural character of Powhatan and promote farming for the betterment of everyone,” Merle said. “He loved educating people on understanding on the whole cycle of where your food comes from. Whether it is dairy farming or hay farming or whatever, there is not much you eat anymore that doesn’t come from a farm somewhere, somehow.”

She added that some people thought her brother was against Powhatan growing. She thought it was more that he just wanted growth in a way that didn’t detriment Powhatan’s history and rural character.

Former Powhatan Cooperative Extension agent Johns Bailey said he had known Timberlake for decades, and the two men shared a common interest in promoting agriculture, keeping the county as rural as possible and working with youth in the 4-H and FFA programs. He agreed Timberlake was passionate about reminding the public about where their food comes from – that the produce, milk and meat they put in their carts at the grocery store all got its start on a farm.

Timberlake lobbied on agriculture issues at the local and state levels and helped forge relationships with other agencies with shared goals, such as the Cooperative Extension and Monacan Soil and Water Conservation District, Bailey said. Those relationships flourished because of the personality he brought to the table.

“He was just really a good, down-to-earth person with a lot of common sense, a lot of good people skills and communication,” Bailey said. “He was a good person who would ask questions on different things. He didn’t just rubber stamp what somebody else said. He would dig down into it and get to the bottom of something and get to the root of what the issues were.”

Timberlake was instrumental in working with the board of supervisors to promote a “Share the road” sign campaign several years ago. He was a huge proponent of the Virginia Century Farm Program, which recognizes and honors those farms that have been in operation for at least 100 consecutive years.

Extension agent Rachel Henley recalled how Timberlake embraced the idea of getting more Powhatan farms into the program to recognize their longevity and history.

“Max took that as his challenge and mission. There might have been one or two at the time,” she said. “He got it to 13 farms. He personally went to these people and helped them with the application, helped them with all the parts. He wouldn’t want the glory for that, because that wasn’t him, but it was him. He worked his butt off.”

For the last few years, Timberlake and former supervisor Carson Tucker had been turning that same type of passion to getting local landowners interested in Agricultural and Forestal Districts, serving on the Agricultural and Forestal Districts Advisory Committee until January 2022, when Timberlake wasn’t reappointed.

Henley had the opportunity to interact with Timberlake on plenty of projects, including Farm Days held for elementary students and Powhatan’s Celebration of the Horse and Ag Expo, which lasted five years.

“Maybe not to everyone’s knowledge he silently brought people together to better people, whether it was supporting 4-H and FFA, encouraging kids to farm or support of fire and EMS. He was always an encourager,” she said.

At the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors’ meeting held May 23, several supervisors spoke about Timberlake and his contributions to Powhatan.

David Williams, who represents District 1, said learning earlier that day about Timberlake’s passing was a “gut punch.” After Timberlake became ill, Williams said he started having conversations in the evenings and was grateful to get to know the farmer and fellow Vietnam veteran better.

“We talked about his experience in Vietnam, I would talk about mine and what was going on in the world back in those times. I have to say I probably got more out of those conversations than he did. I don’t mind telling you, it hurts. I really miss him,” said Williams, describing Timberlake as a lovely guy who always had a smile on his face, loved his family and loved Powhatan County.

Bill Cox, District 4, said Timberlake was a good friend who did more for agriculture and keeping Powhatan rural than anyone he knows. He was a recognized leader in the statewide Farm Bureau family who brought a number of awards to the local organization, a long-time advocate and a hardworking farmer.

“Beyond what he has done for the county, I am going to miss his laugh – Max had a wonderful laugh and I am going to miss him,” he said.

Cox said later that as kind and affable as Timberlake was, he could also be passionate and fierce. For instance, if someone called a solar facility a solar farm, “his eyes would change and there would actually be fire in them.”

“That was his commitment and his emotional love of farming and what it did for people and what it did for the community,” Cox said.