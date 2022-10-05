Powhatan Festival of the Grape draws thousands to Village

POWHATAN – The threat of bad weather waned soon after the gates opened at the Powhatan Festival of the Grape on Saturday, paving the way for a beautiful day for thousands of people to enjoy the festivities in the Courthouse Village.

Festival organizers got a bit of criticism for sticking to the rain-or-shine plan leading up to the event Saturday as remnants from Hurricane Ian doused the region in strong winds and rain. But the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce’s gamble paid off as a nice drenching during the set up hours faded and sunny skies eventually prevailed to the benefit of vendors and festivalgoers alike.

Even though the morning had a slower start than usual as the crowds gradually built up, Rob and Andrea Nickels, co-owners of Hardware Hills Vineyard in Scottsville, were optimistic about the day from the start.

“I think with Powhatan people, this is on their radar all year long. If it is safe, they are coming,” Andrea Nickels said.

The winery did great after it attended for the first time as a vendor in 2021, including plenty of visits from people who first discovered them at the Festival of the Grape. But Rob Nickels added that they were looking to make some improvements off of last year’s festival – their first ever as a vineyard – most centered around better anticipating the large and enthusiastic crowds the event draws.

Lake Anna Winery in Spotsylvania, which has been a vendor since the festival started, was back and as busy as ever. Owner Jeff Heidig said he loves how the festival organizers treat the vendors and finds the customers who visit the booth throughout the day outstanding.

“I probably do 50 (festivals) in a year and this is one of the better ones we do,” he said.

Part of the appeal for festivalgoers, Heidig noted, was that it is basically a big party with plenty to see, eat and drink, with not only wineries but distilleries, meaderies and cideries offering their products.

“It is more and more common than it was before. Virginia is known for ‘Virginia is for Lovers,’ and now its for alcohol lovers,” he said. “There is something for everybody so more people come.”

Black Heath Meadery was back for its fifth year at the festival. Owner Bill Cander said he loves the venue in the courthouse area, connecting with customers who will come and visit them in Richmond and that the festival represents so many Virginia products. The meadery brought two meads for people to sample, both stressing Virginia products.

“Both of our products we brought today are made with Virginia honey. We have hives across the state – a little over 100 hives in about eight locations. So we are trying to use as much as we can that is local,” he said.

After the festival, he said sales were “down a touch but overall still a solid day.”

The festival is always a mix of new and returning vendors, and Powhatan was well represented among the newcomers this year.

Powhatan artist Elise Saur, owner of Abstract Mama Artwork, had come multiple times as a festivalgoer but attended as a vendor for the first time this year. It is her first year selling her acrylic paintings and, appreciating the draw of the Festival of the Grape, she thought it would be great to try.

“This for me is a wonderful learning experience and exposure,” she said early in the day.

Mary “Lulu” Colletti, another Powhatan artist, was at the festival selling her acrylic paintings of farm animals. The owner of Lulu’s Funny Farm offered cheerful paintings of a variety of animals, including chickens, horses, dogs, goats and a zebra.

“I just started my business after I retired a few months ago and decided that I would give it a go. A couple of people encouraged me to come to the Powhatan festival and set up and try it. I am having a good time regardless of if I sell anything,” she said but added she had already started making sales early in the day.

Don and Holly Smith of Powhatan were at the festival selling seven different varieties of fresh heirloom apples and Asian pears from their orchard, Owl Orchard, as well as apple butter and dried apples. Since they are not a pick-your-own orchard, they appreciated a different venue to sell the produce they grow besides through a cooperative or selling on the side of the road.

Leading up to the festival and closely watching the weather forecasts, Don joked that he spoke with outgoing chamber executive director Angie Cabell, who assured him the festival hadn’t been canceled because of inclement weather during her tenure.

“So when she told me that, I believe in Angie, I knew it was going to be a beautiful day,” he said with a smile.

“I just wore my waterproof shoes,” Holly added.

Marilyn and Mike Knott of Powhatan attended the festival for the second time. The couple moved to the county three years ago to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law and said they enjoyed being with them and seeing so much of the community come out to have fun together.

The duo both agreed tasting Virginia wines was their main priority for the day.

“We have a great wine industry in Virginia and just to see these wineries turning out some great products and be able to taste them in a format like this, it’s terrific,” Mike Knott said.

Darma Vaughan of Chesterfield attended the event with seven friends, all of whom have been coming together for about eight years. The group arrived before the festival opened and stayed most of the day, enjoying the festive atmosphere, dancing to the various live bands playing throughout the day and having a blast visiting the various wineries.

“This is the best festival in Virginia because it has the most Virginia wineries in one spot and it is the best festival that we have ever been to in our life. Every year we come back to this one,” she said. “We were rain or shiners. It didn’t matter. We brought our umbrellas and our ponchos and rain boots and we were going to come anyway. We would never miss this.”