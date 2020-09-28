Powhatan FFA chapter wins National Gold 3-Star Award

POWHATAN – The Powhatan Senior FFA chapter recently learned that it has earned the National Gold 3-Star Award in recognition of the way it has implemented the mission and strategies of the FFA organization.
The win was an emotional victory for the Powhatan High School students who participate in the FFA chapter, especially since they have been unable to meet in months because of COVID-19 restrictions, advisor Christ Whitlow said.
Every year in Virginia, the top 10 percent of FFA chapters in the state are recognized and have their information sent to the national level, where they are given a 1, 2 or 3-star rating.
The rating is an assessment of how the chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards (NQCS) and a Program of Activities (POA) that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Powhatan’s senior chapter, which has 36 members, learned this month that it had received the highest award, a 3-star rating, Whitlow said. The award is based on the chapter’s activities from March 2019 to March 2020. Some of the activities the award is based on include a chapter officer retreat at Cozy Acres Campground; a canned food drive with 200 items donated to Powhatan Food Pantry; a community dinner for members of the community engaged in agriculture or local people in businesses that support agriculture in general, and the Celebration of the Horse in May 2019.
“We have always done pretty well at the national chapter; we have always been 2-star. So it was like every year we want that 3-star, and we finally got it this year. They are so emotional about it. It is always a goal for us at the beginning of the year,” Whitlow said.
The chapter also learned on Sept. 16 that two of its members, Lexie Akins and Jordan Winall, were named as American Degree winners from the National FFA, which is the highest degree any member of the FFA can achieve in the organization, Whitlow said. These awards demonstrate the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.
The chapter and the two individuals will be recognized at the national convention, which will be held virtually this year in October.
The youth are disappointed that they will not have the opportunity to attend an in-person national convention and be recognized as they walk across the stage, especially the seniors, but they are still proud of the accomplishments, Whitlow said.
A major feat
In a Zoom interview last week, several members of the senior chapter’s officer team shared how much the chapter award meant to them because of all the hard work they put into their group and its activities.
Being part of the officer team that led the chapter onto the national award was a huge victory, especially given how crazy the year so far has been, said Gabrielle Martin, a senior who has been part of FFA since eighth grade.
“Even though this year hasn’t been as typical, it was still nice to know that we did so good we were recognized at the national level for the previous year,” she said.
The activity the chapter was evaluated on that Martin said she was most proud of was its Spooky Spectacular, which was a Halloween celebration with all of the chapter members. They had a pumpkin carving competition, watched Halloween movies, and enjoyed spending time with each other and their families.
Kayla Markwith, a senior who has been in FFA since eighth grade, said she was driving when she learned the chapter had earned the 3-star rating and was overwhelmed when she went home and told her parents.
“I was really emotional. I went home and started crying like I am now,” she said with a sniffle. “It was really a life-changing experience in my life for all FFA has brought to me.”
Markwith talked about how much she has appreciated the trips she has been on to compete in hippology and horse judging competitions and the impact of the chapter’s advisors, Whitlow, Emilee Meinhard, and Caitlin Smith.
“They have really gotten me to better myself for my future to come. I love them; they are family. The whole team is family. If I need something, I know that they are always there for me,” she said.
Trey Timberlake, a senior who has been in FFA since seventh grade, agreed it was a real moment of pride for a group that has been working so hard toward a 3-star rating that they were the members who were finally able to achieve it.
Of all their accomplishments, he said he loved planning the Celebration of the Horse, which aims to share the importance of agriculture with the community.
“Hanging out with each other and talking about it is fun, but being able to teach other people about it expands it and makes sure it never dies. We keep teaching more and more people about it,” he said.
Asher Timberlake, a junior who has been in FFA since seventh grade, said one of the things he was most proud of and enjoyed was the Southeastern Area Rally. He enjoyed competing against other teams in the ag mechanics contests and watching other members doing such a good job of representing the chapter.
“Competing is just one of the things I really love doing. I enjoy all the different parts of the contest, seeing all the new people, and the adrenaline rush of winning something,” he said.
More than any event the chapter has participated in, Gracie McCormick, a junior who has been in FFA since eighth grade, said she is the most proud of how much of a family the members have become. She is proud of how well they work together and how much they have accomplished together.
“It is a really good feeling to be a part of that team that brought the 3-star rating to Powhatan,” she said.
Moving forward
The chapter had its first officer virtual meeting on Sept. 15 to kickstart the year and figure out how they will make it work, Martin said.
“Even though these are unprecedented times, I know that our chapter within itself is strong enough to figure something out so we don’t lose any of our team spirit. We haven’t had a full chapter meeting quite yet. When we do, it will most likely be virtual,” she said.
Martin pointed out that the importance of agriculture education is not diminished during a pandemic because people still have to eat.
COVID-19 isn’t going to stop the chapter from continuing to move forward, grow, and educate people in the community about agriculture, Markwith added.
