Powhatan FFA chapter wins National Gold 3-Star Award

“They have really gotten me to better myself for my future to come. I love them; they are family. The whole team is family. If I need something, I know that they are always there for me,” she said.

Trey Timberlake, a senior who has been in FFA since seventh grade, agreed it was a real moment of pride for a group that has been working so hard toward a 3-star rating that they were the members who were finally able to achieve it.

Of all their accomplishments, he said he loved planning the Celebration of the Horse, which aims to share the importance of agriculture with the community.

“Hanging out with each other and talking about it is fun, but being able to teach other people about it expands it and makes sure it never dies. We keep teaching more and more people about it,” he said.

Asher Timberlake, a junior who has been in FFA since seventh grade, said one of the things he was most proud of and enjoyed was the Southeastern Area Rally. He enjoyed competing against other teams in the ag mechanics contests and watching other members doing such a good job of representing the chapter.

“Competing is just one of the things I really love doing. I enjoy all the different parts of the contest, seeing all the new people, and the adrenaline rush of winning something,” he said.