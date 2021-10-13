Powhatan field hockey battles Cosby into shootouts in Senior Night match

Despite the loss, Powhatan’s defensive play was tremendous. Izzy Carson was a wall, Savannah Johnson and Catherine Griffith both had huge clearouts, Chloe James excelled at pushing to the ball and getting it out along with Carson, and Casey Grell wore down the field with her constant trips from end to end, intercepting several passing and clearout attempts by Cosby along the way.

“Izzy had a great game on defense, and was especially tough in the 7 vs. 7 overtime. She has really come into her own this year as a leader and defender we can count on. She is extremely competitive and left everything out on the field for the seniors tonight,” Tyson said. “Our defense as a whole played great tonight. Savannah and Chloe James all had key stops. The goal they scored was really unlucky for us and one we would definitely like to have back. Casey Grell had an amazing game tonight. She really took control of the midfield especially as we transitioned to offense. She had many opportunities and really led our offense along with getting key stops on defense. This was probably her most effective game of the season so far.”

“The speed was what kept us going with them for the most part - and getting it out,” Griffith said. “Open spaces were the best things because we were able to do quick passes, get it down, get to the goal, and then get a corner...if not, we kept it up there for the most part.”