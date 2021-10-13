Powhatan field hockey battles Cosby into shootouts in Senior Night match

POWHATAN -- Powhatan field hockey celebrated the eight seniors that have contributed to Powhatan’s successes both this season and in prior years with Wednesday night’s Senior Night home match versus Cosby.
Hope Burton, Bella Day, Catherine Griffith, Carsen Hogston, Joy and Savannah Johnson, Jordan Krauss and goalkeeper Peyton Tuttle were honored prior to the game.
“This senior class has been huge for the program. Most have been with us for four years and understand what we are trying to accomplish as a program,” said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson. “They have been pivotal in setting the example for our younger players both on and off the field. They all understand hard work and what it takes to win. I am very proud of them all - sad to see them leave the program, but excited to see what the future holds for them."
“It was amazing,” Griffith said, adding: “We played a really good game...we worked really hard.”
“I’m just really proud of the entire team - we really came together at the end of the season and we’re really ready for the playoffs,” Tuttle said, “and really happy with everything they did for us (for Senior Night); it was so sweet.”
It was a hard-fought match for Class 4 Powhatan, who took Class 6 Cosby all the way to shootouts, with Cosby shooting 2-for-4 in the 1v1 shootout round and fending off Powhatan 2-0 in that stretch to take the match overall on a final score of 2-1. After Cosby fended off Powhatan’s constant pressure in the first half, the Indians broke through late in the third quarter to lead 1-0. But the Titans scored with 6:51 left in the game to tie the match and force overtime.
Despite the loss, Powhatan’s defensive play was tremendous. Izzy Carson was a wall, Savannah Johnson and Catherine Griffith both had huge clearouts, Chloe James excelled at pushing to the ball and getting it out along with Carson, and Casey Grell wore down the field with her constant trips from end to end, intercepting several passing and clearout attempts by Cosby along the way.
“Izzy had a great game on defense, and was especially tough in the 7 vs. 7 overtime. She has really come into her own this year as a leader and defender we can count on. She is extremely competitive and left everything out on the field for the seniors tonight,” Tyson said. “Our defense as a whole played great tonight. Savannah and Chloe James all had key stops. The goal they scored was really unlucky for us and one we would definitely like to have back. Casey Grell had an amazing game tonight. She really took control of the midfield especially as we transitioned to offense. She had many opportunities and really led our offense along with getting key stops on defense. This was probably her most effective game of the season so far.”
“The speed was what kept us going with them for the most part - and getting it out,” Griffith said. “Open spaces were the best things because we were able to do quick passes, get it down, get to the goal, and then get a corner...if not, we kept it up there for the most part.”
Team depth keyed Powhatan’s goal in regulation. Senior Joy Johnson and freshman Caroline Camp both came off of the bench to factor into the goal; Joy got a hold of it on the right side and fired off the pass to Camp, who drilled it up the middle and into the right corner of the cage to give her team the lead with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.
“Joy and Caroline were ready to go coming off the bench,” Tyson said, adding: “Joy has scored and made things happen the past few games and it has not gone unnoticed. I am really proud of her effort in practice as well. She works hard and puts her heart and soul into this team.”
Prior to Wednesday’s match, Powhatan went to Manchester High School on Monday and shut out the Lancers 5-0. Lexi Campbell led the Indians with 2 goals and Joy, Erica Krauss and Kate Adams each scored 1. Campbell, Grell, Jordan Krauss and Chloe Holt each had an assist.
Powhatan (11-3) closes out the regular season next Tuesday with a 7 p.m. match at James River. After that, Powhatan will take on postseason play.
“This game was huge for us, and especially on senior night,” Tyson said of Wednesday’s game versus Cosby. “You obviously want to come away with the win on a night like this, but we were even more excited for the rematch after a close game the first time we played Cosby this season.”
“This is a big motivational thing for me, because it was a tough team, and we kept up with them,” Griffith said. “It felt really good on my part, I think everyone else felt really good, and I think we can play well.”
“We’re just all really excited and I feel like all of us have the passion that we need to get to states,” Tuttle said, “and that’s a big part of our team - is the passion that we have for this sport, and that’s kind of what gets us through these tough games.”
“I do not think this loss will hurt us moving forward. We still have an outstanding record and are playing well as a team as we move towards regionals,” Tyson said. “ If anything, it may be helpful for us. We told them that we played well, but it just didn't fall our way, and sometimes that happens. We need to continue to work hard and remember this feeling to motivate us in practice and the upcoming games.
“They have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of tonight,” Tyson said of her players. “I am very proud of the effort, and we played extremely well as a team.”