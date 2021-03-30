Powhatan field hockey bolsters playoff hopes with 3-0 win over Monacan on emotional day

The Indians did have two opportunities to score on penalty strokes, but Rehme said they did not capitalize on them.

“We’ll get better at that," Rehme said. "That’s certainly something we’re going to be practicing tomorrow."

Powhatan will play its regular-season finale versus L.C. Bird on Thursday at River City Sportsplex in Midlothian at 3:45 p.m.

“We’re peaking at the right time if we make it into postseason,” Rehme said.

Tuesday was also an emotional day, as the girls came together to celebrate the life of Henrico student Lucia Bremer, who was tragically shot and killed last Friday in the Gayton Forest West community, just behind Mills Godwin High School. Bremer was a close friend with one of the coach’s families, and she attended a Powhatan field hockey summer camp in Powhatan County in 2019. The day before, the girls after practice put together signs and decorations, and they released balloons at the end in Bremer’s memory on Tuesday.