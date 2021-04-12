Powhatan field hockey concludes short season in region semifinals with winning record

HENRICO -- Despite Monday’s season-ending 2-1 loss to Mechanicsville in the Class 4, Region B semifinals, the young Powhatan field hockey team left the neutral field at Henrico High School in high spirits, having battled hard to the end. The young team will look to build on what was ultimately a winning 2020-21 campaign (6-5) as it turns to the fall season, which is less than five months away.
Powhatan coach Caryn Rehme saw a lot of fight out of the players.
“They played the game the way hockey should be played,” Rehme said. “It’s a sad way to end, but to see the girls play this hard and play this well – again, we just keep getting better and better.”
All of but one of the players who competed on varsity this year will return, as senior captain and Roanoke commit Kaitlin Thompson, who was instrumental to her team’s midseason and late-season surges, bids farewell to the high school field. Thompson praised her team after the end of the game and emphasized that they were a family. Rehme said that Thompson had a good presence on the field.
“She’s going to be missed,” added Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson, who praised the four-year player as a good leader for the team.
In Monday's regional semifinal, Mechanicsville’s fast start ended up being the difference-maker, as Paige Moore and Hailey Pierce each scored a goal within the first 11 minutes of the game. But the Indians held them out of the goal from there, with junior Catherine Griffith making a huge save in the third quarter to back up her goalie Peyton Tuttle.
Tyson said Griffith showed more emotion this game than she’s ever seen her show.
“She keeps getting better,” Rehme added.
“She’s just stepping up,” Tyson said.
In that same quarter, Powhatan got back into contention for the win on a brilliant play that was initiated by Thompson on a penalty corner. Thompson, who throughout the game fielded the in-bounders from fellow captain and junior Jordan Krauss, would deliver long strike after long strike on goal. But in this case, Thompson, instead of going for the shot, passed the ball over to freshman center-midfielder Casey Grell, who went after the goal from the other side and knocked it in, halving the Mustangs’ lead to 2-1. It was a play they had worked on in practice, and they saw their efforts pay off.
“She wanted to score that goal so bad, and she worked so hard the entire season,” Tyson added of Grell. “She doesn’t take a second off, ever.”
Powhatan’s coaches also praised the play of sophomores Emilee Taylor and Izzy Carson in Monday’s game.
With under 3 minutes to play, the Indians pressured Mechanicsville’s goal one final time, but the Mustangs were able to drive the ball out of their territory and take it across midfield with about a minute left.
Going into the fall, Powhatan should have an almost even mix of seniors and underclassmen, with three players, including Grell, projected to return as sophomores.
“We’re just actually excited that we only have a few months until the season starts again,” Tyson said, noting that conditioning begins in July.
“I think they’re all super excited for it,” Rehme said. “I think they were in it all the way to the end and I think they’re leaving really excited.”
“Such a good group of kids,” Tyson said of this team’s players. “We always say family – they really treat each other that way. They respect each other and they work hard and we’ve had no issues this year. It’s been really nice. Hopefully that continues into next year.”