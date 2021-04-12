Powhatan field hockey concludes short season in region semifinals with winning record

HENRICO -- Despite Monday’s season-ending 2-1 loss to Mechanicsville in the Class 4, Region B semifinals, the young Powhatan field hockey team left the neutral field at Henrico High School in high spirits, having battled hard to the end. The young team will look to build on what was ultimately a winning 2020-21 campaign (6-5) as it turns to the fall season, which is less than five months away.

Powhatan coach Caryn Rehme saw a lot of fight out of the players.

“They played the game the way hockey should be played,” Rehme said. “It’s a sad way to end, but to see the girls play this hard and play this well – again, we just keep getting better and better.”

All of but one of the players who competed on varsity this year will return, as senior captain and Roanoke commit Kaitlin Thompson, who was instrumental to her team’s midseason and late-season surges, bids farewell to the high school field. Thompson praised her team after the end of the game and emphasized that they were a family. Rehme said that Thompson had a good presence on the field.

“She’s going to be missed,” added Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson, who praised the four-year player as a good leader for the team.