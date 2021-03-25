Powhatan field hockey defeats James River 4-1 on Senior Day

“Definitely the shot took some time, because the ball’s wet, it’s raining,” Thompson said. “Rehme just tells me to take my time and go with it, and that’s what I did, and it went in.”

Thompson’s goal kept Powhatan in the lead. Later in the quarter, Olivia Staas scored for James River to cut Powhatan’s advantage to 2-1.

But the Indians kept command in the second half. Steady rain fell across the field in the third quarter, but after it mostly let up and the sun briefly emerged in the stanza, Lexie Campbell pushed the ball through after the goalie deflected another shot from Thompson.

In the fourth, Powhatan junior captain Jordan Krauss turned and slammed a groundball into the box to give her team a 4-1 lead late in the game.

Thompson praised James River’s goalie, who also had a big block on an early fourth-quarter penalty stroke that was taken by Thompson.

On her team, Thompson praised teammates Campbell, Krauss and Kate Adams for keeping their sticks down. Freshman Casey Grell – with her transitions across midfield – and junior defender Catherine Griffith – whom Rehme said is getting more confident every game – were both key in getting the ball out of Powhatan’s territory multiple times.