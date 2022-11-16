Powhatan field hockey falls in states

An impressive field hockey season came to an end for the Powhatan Indians, who battled hard all the way to an appearance in the VHSL Class 4 State Quarterfinals.

In their state tournament appearance, the Indians traveled to Virginia Beach Sports Complex on Nov. 8 to take on the Great Bridge Wildcats (16-3) for a chance at a trip to the semifinals.

The Indians kept it close with strong defensive play that had the Wildcats leading with a narrow 1-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the favored Wildcats were able to pull away late with two more goals in the final stretch to take a 3-0 lead and move on in the tournament, while the Indians closed the book on their 2022-23 campaign.

It was an eventful year for Powhatan, who finished with a 12-7 overall record and a 9-2 regional record, a spot in the Class 4, Region B championship game and a win over Patrick Henry in the region semifinals that redeemed last year’s heartbreaking loss to them at the end of the season.

The Indians also had one of their biggest wins in recent memory with an upset over the eventual region champion Atlee Raiders in a 2-1 thriller on Sept. 29 that saw sophomore Erica Krauss score both the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal in a wild overtime finish.

The loss to Great Bridge also marks the final appearance of three seniors from this year’s team, with midfielder Kate Adams, forward Lexi Campbell and defender Emilee Taylor all leaving the program. Senior Izzy Carsen, who missed the season due to injury, will also be moving forward from her field hockey career as an Indian.

“All four seniors have made an impact on the team and program over the past 4-5 years,” head coach Stephanie Tyson said after the team’s senior night. “It’s always sad to see another group go off to college but it’s also amazing to reflect on how they have grown up on and off the field. They have all been role models and led this team in more ways than they will ever realize.”

Despite losing multiple contributors, the Indians will reload with a team that still boasts plenty of talented rising seniors and young contributors that played key roles in the team’s journey to states, including juniors Casey Grell and Emily Reimondo along with sophomores Krauss, Chloe Holt, Caroline Camp and Mackenzie Halfon.

Those players among others will be asked to step into some big shoes moving forward as the next batch of veteran leaders that aim to catapult the Indians to even greater heights next season.

“This team is special in many ways, but especially because of the close knit bond they have,” Tyson said. “I think this is due to the type of role models our seniors are. They have set such a great example of what it means to be a part of this team and how we are so much like a family.”