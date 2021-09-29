Powhatan field hockey fends off Monacan 1-0 to complete regular-season sweep of Chiefs

POWHATAN -- In another clash between two Class 4, Region B rivals, Powhatan emerged ahead by 1 goal once again to fend off Monacan 1-0 on Wednesday and complete its regular-season sweep of the Chiefs.

"This was a great game to see everybody coming together offensively and defensively," said Powhatan coach Caryn Rehme.

This time around, the Indians were able to secure the win in regulation. Earlier in the year, the two teams had battled all the way into shootouts, with Powhatan also winning that contest 2-1.

At halftime on Wednesday, Powhatan switched from three forwards to five after Rehme consulted with team captains Catherine Griffith and Jordan Krauss.

Immediately, Powhatan's offense, with the ball in its possession, stormed into Monacan's territory. At the apex of the rushdown effort was junior Lexi Campbell, who drove the ball into the visitors' cage to lift the Indians into a 1-0 advantage a mere 19 seconds inside the new half.

Savannah Johnson, Izzy Carson and Griffith, who was playing further up the field, provided stout defense along with senior goalie Peyton Tuttle, who drove out a shot by Monacan off a corner to end the first half. Tuttle and Carson also combined for a huge stop on a big strike by the Chiefs at the end of the third quarter.