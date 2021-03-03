Powhatan field hockey gains momentum from opening week of 2020-21 season

MIDLOTHIAN -- Powhatan’s young field hockey team continued to grow and adjust in its opening week as it took on two tough district opponents, and although it’s still looking for its first win of the season after both contests, the unit is taking momentum from how well it played Midlothian on Monday, its standout fourth-quarter performance against Monacan on Wednesday and the adjustments that the team made overall into this coming week’s games.

“These girls haven’t worked with each other a lot, and we’re still learning some new positions, and we’ll continue to do that,” said Powhatan field hockey coach Caryn Rehme. “We’ll use that momentum of making the adjustments these first two games and go into next week and feel pretty confident with the adjustments.”

Rehme noted that Monday’s 4-0 setback to the Trojans was much closer than the scoreboard indicated. While they worked on some defense following the game on Tuesday, Rehme said that it was not a one-sided game, but very much a midfield game, and the Trojans didn’t have many corners on Powhatan.

“I felt like we moved to the ball pretty well,” Rehme added. “I felt like our speed was good that game.”