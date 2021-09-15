Powhatan field hockey improves to 6-0 with this week's routs of Clover Hill, Manchester

POWHATAN – Powhatan field hockey rolled out to a 6-0 start to the season with this week’s dominant routs of Clover Hill on Monday and Manchester on Wednesday.

“I just think these games have been good for us for many reasons,” Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson said of the team’s six-game season-opening stretch. “The first couple games were two overtime wins, and that showed we could stick together through adversity, and then we hoped we were going to start scoring some goals these last few games, and we’ve been able to do that.

“I think it’s been a confidence boost for everyone. So many people have gotten in and got minutes, and I think that just helps the team a lot.”

The Indians have outscored their last three opponents 28-1.

“I really think it speaks a lot to how much we’ve grown just this far in the season,” said Powhatan senior captain Jordan Krauss, who led the team in goals scored on Monday with 3. She pointed to their progress in their transitioning, and also to how they’ve been able to use all of their players. “All of the utility players, we’ve put them in, and they’ve really helped us get it down the field.”