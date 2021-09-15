Powhatan field hockey improves to 6-0 with this week's routs of Clover Hill, Manchester

POWHATAN – Powhatan field hockey rolled out to a 6-0 start to the season with this week’s dominant routs of Clover Hill on Monday and Manchester on Wednesday.
“I just think these games have been good for us for many reasons,” Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson said of the team’s six-game season-opening stretch. “The first couple games were two overtime wins, and that showed we could stick together through adversity, and then we hoped we were going to start scoring some goals these last few games, and we’ve been able to do that.
“I think it’s been a confidence boost for everyone. So many people have gotten in and got minutes, and I think that just helps the team a lot.”
The Indians have outscored their last three opponents 28-1.
“I really think it speaks a lot to how much we’ve grown just this far in the season,” said Powhatan senior captain Jordan Krauss, who led the team in goals scored on Monday with 3. She pointed to their progress in their transitioning, and also to how they’ve been able to use all of their players. “All of the utility players, we’ve put them in, and they’ve really helped us get it down the field.”
“I think everyone has just been working so great, and we just get along so well, and everyone’s just like one big family,” said Powhatan junior Lexi Campbell, who scored a team-leading 3 goals in Wednesday’s home opener versus Manchester. “I think that helps so much, and we just love each other.”
“I think it’s a fun group. I think they have fun on the field together. I think they have fun off the field together,” Tyson said. “I have fun being with them every day.”
Powhatan stored Clover Hill’s cage with a flood of goals in Monday’s 10-0 win on the road. Behind Jordan’s 3 goals, Campbell scored 2 and Erica Krauss, Kate Adams, Carsen Hogston, Emily Reimondo and Joy Johnson each scored 1. Erica racked up four assists, Caroline Camp delivered three, Chloe Holt was in on two, Catherine Griffith had one and Jordan was in on one.
In Wednesday’s home opener – a 9-0 three-quarter shutout of Manchester – Campbell led the team with 3 goals, and Adams, Camp, Jordan, Johnson, Reimondo and Hope Burton each scored 1. Jordan racked up three assists in Wednesday’s win, and Campbell, Griffith, Erica and Hogston each contributed one.
Manchester’s defense withstood Powhatan’s relentless pressure through the entire first quarter, but the floodgates opened in the second, as the home team poured in 4 goals before halftime and was able to consistently push the ball up to the box and tap it in from short distances.
The key to being able to consistently do that, Campbell pointed out, was a matter of “everyone communicating and everyone just being there for you.”
“I think everyone’s there for each other on the team, and I know everyone’s there for me – especially Jordan and Kate, who’s on my left side,” Campbell said.
“We know that everyone on our team would work their butts off for every other person on the team,” Jordan said. “That’s what makes it so much better when you get down there. You know that someone’s going to be there for you.”
Jordan and Campbell are among the many players who have been part of Powhatan’s successes and growth over these last few years.
“It feels awesome just to know we’ve put in all of this work for the past years and even preseason this year, and with all of these girls – it feels so awesome to know everything that we’ve worked so hard for is paying off right now,” Jordan said.
“It’s all paying off. Literally nothing’s stopping us now,” Campbell said. “It’s so great, and it feels really good.”
Powhatan has a formidable week up ahead, as it plays at Cosby on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. and hosts Midlothian on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.