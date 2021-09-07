Powhatan field hockey opening season 3-0 after 1-0 win over Maggie Walker

RICHMOND -- After taking on three tough programs in Monacan, Douglas Freeman and Maggie Walker Governor’s School in the opening stretch of the 2021 fall season, Powhatan field hockey is off to an unbeaten 3-0 start.
The Indians’ latest victory came Tuesday night when they held off Maggie Walker’s Green Dragons 1-0.
Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson called the team's three season-opening triumphs “a huge confidence booster.”
“This is exciting to be 3-0. We knew that these first three games were going to be hard,” Tyson said, adding of their most recent opponent: “Maggie Walker always plays us tough. Paige (Hawkins) is an amazing coach. She always has them ready to go.”
The game-winning tally came in the first half off of one of Powhatan’s 16 corners. Seniors Jordan Krauss and Lexi Campbell were on top of the goal, with Campbell sending in the ball for the lead and Krauss providing the assist.
Seniors Catherine Griffith, Joy Johnson and Savannah Johnson returned to the lineup Tuesday night, with Griffith providing leadership on defense as one of the team’s captains along with Krauss.
“We really missed her while she was gone; we missed her defensive leadership,” Tyson said of Griffith, who missed the first two games. “She just gets it done. She’s a hard worker and just a good person on and off the field. She’s a quiet leader...she just leads really by example, and everybody knows she’s an awesome player and they just respect her for that.”
When Griffith, Joy and Savannah returned, they only had one practice with the team before Tuesday’s game. But Tyson said they looked good in their return.
Powhatan’s defense stepped up in the closing stages, fending off multiple shots on corners by Maggie Walker after the home team zoomed up to Powhatan’s goal on a fast break in the fourth quarter.
As for what Powhatan’s players can still work on as the season continues, Tyson said they just need to learn to have a little bit more composure at the end of each game, noting: “We’re keeping it closer than we really should have to.”
Tyson added: “We just need to figure out how to be goal-hungry and put it in the net.”
For Powhatan, Emilee Taylor had a strong game at midfield, Karley Martin has been stepping up at right midfield and senior Jordan Krauss continues to be a leader. Senior keeper Peyton Tuttle’s play in goal included a stop on a shot by Maggie Walker in the fourth.
“I’m proud of them,” Tyson said of her players. “They fought hard tonight. It was another tough game, and they were facing the adversity and luckily coming out on top.”
Following tomorrow evening’s 5 p.m. game at L.C. Bird, Powhatan will play at Clover Hill on Monday (7 p.m.) and then hold its home opener next Wednesday versus Manchester at 4:30 p.m.
Powhatan’s players, Tyson said, have their sights set on a great year. They think they can win pretty much every game that they’re in, she noted, and part of that mentality comes from the winning tradition that several of the players have known and been a part of across their four years in Powhatan field hockey’s program.
“It’s also great to see the juniors and the younger players - they want to win for the seniors, too,” Tyson said. “They’re such a huge part of the program.”