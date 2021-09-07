 Skip to main content
Powhatan field hockey opening season 3-0 after 1-0 win over Maggie Walker
Powhatan field hockey opening season 3-0 after 1-0 win over Maggie Walker

Tuttle

Powhatan goalie Peyton Tuttle (50) drives the ball away from the goal as her teammate Joy Johnson (17) and Maggie Walker's players pursue in a field hockey match at Maggie Walker Governor's School on Sept. 7, 2021. Powhatan defeated Maggie Walker 1-0.

 Nick Vandeloecht/Powhatan Today

RICHMOND -- After taking on three tough programs in Monacan, Douglas Freeman and Maggie Walker Governor’s School in the opening stretch of the 2021 fall season, Powhatan field hockey is off to an unbeaten 3-0 start.

The Indians’ latest victory came Tuesday night when they held off Maggie Walker’s Green Dragons 1-0.

Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson called the team's three season-opening triumphs “a huge confidence booster.”

“This is exciting to be 3-0. We knew that these first three games were going to be hard,” Tyson said, adding of their most recent opponent: “Maggie Walker always plays us tough. Paige (Hawkins) is an amazing coach. She always has them ready to go.”

The game-winning tally came in the first half off of one of Powhatan’s 16 corners. Seniors Jordan Krauss and Lexi Campbell were on top of the goal, with Campbell sending in the ball for the lead and Krauss providing the assist.

Seniors Catherine Griffith, Joy Johnson and Savannah Johnson returned to the lineup Tuesday night, with Griffith providing leadership on defense as one of the team’s captains along with Krauss.

“We really missed her while she was gone; we missed her defensive leadership,” Tyson said of Griffith, who missed the first two games. “She just gets it done. She’s a hard worker and just a good person on and off the field. She’s a quiet leader...she just leads really by example, and everybody knows she’s an awesome player and they just respect her for that.”

When Griffith, Joy and Savannah returned, they only had one practice with the team before Tuesday’s game. But Tyson said they looked good in their return.

Powhatan’s defense stepped up in the closing stages, fending off multiple shots on corners by Maggie Walker after the home team zoomed up to Powhatan’s goal on a fast break in the fourth quarter.

As for what Powhatan’s players can still work on as the season continues, Tyson said they just need to learn to have a little bit more composure at the end of each game, noting: “We’re keeping it closer than we really should have to.”

Tyson added: “We just need to figure out how to be goal-hungry and put it in the net.”

For Powhatan, Emilee Taylor had a strong game at midfield, Karley Martin has been stepping up at right midfield and senior Jordan Krauss continues to be a leader. Senior keeper Peyton Tuttle’s play in goal included a stop on a shot by Maggie Walker in the fourth.

“I’m proud of them,” Tyson said of her players. “They fought hard tonight. It was another tough game, and they were facing the adversity and luckily coming out on top.”

Following tomorrow evening’s 5 p.m. game at L.C. Bird, Powhatan will play at Clover Hill on Monday (7 p.m.) and then hold its home opener next Wednesday versus Manchester at 4:30 p.m.

Powhatan’s players, Tyson said, have their sights set on a great year. They think they can win pretty much every game that they’re in, she noted, and part of that mentality comes from the winning tradition that several of the players have known and been a part of across their four years in Powhatan field hockey’s program.

“It’s also great to see the juniors and the younger players - they want to win for the seniors, too,” Tyson said. “They’re such a huge part of the program.”

Previewing Powhatan cross country 2021
Powhatan Today

Previewing Powhatan cross country 2021

For this upcoming fall 2021 season, Powhatan cross country will be young, but the program will also feature a talented group of distance runners who impacted their teams across last year’s athletic calendar

“They like to have fun, but they know when it’s time to buckle down, they get to work, they get it done,” said Powhatan cross country coach Bucky Webb. “We always push a family feel instead of just being a team, because we push each other, and in pushing each other, that helps us to pull each other up and then they pull us up as well. I really like the family feel that we have.”

Returners to the team include lone senior Katlyn Folton, juniors Liam Clancy and Josh Holland and sophomores Olivia Goodrich, Raquel Iga, Tane Jeffs, River Leynes, Thomas Menting, Kaitlyn Rissmeyer, Sean Seibel, Eli Timmons and Ian Timmons.

New runners include junior Rebecca Stevens, sophomores Tommy Dalton, Owen Kerns, Rylan Powers and Carter Zaun and freshmen Aleah Burnett, Giovani Casarez, Caleb Edling, Ella Green, Christopher Naoroz, Ava Seay and Elizabeth Weimer.

Webb described the unit as a “young, hardworking, unified team.”

As they look ahead to this upcoming season, Webb emphasizes taking it race by race, especially as they look to avoid injuries and sickness. And for Powhatan cross country, Webb noted that it’s not about winning in the traditional sense. To him, a win is achieving a personal goal during a race.

“If we lose against a team but somebody makes a personal record or somebody passes a runner that they’ve never been able to pass before, that, to me, is a win,” Webb said. “We celebrate the little victories throughout each day and each race.”

Powhatan’s 2021 regular-season schedule will carry the team across the state and even beyond. Following this coming Thursday’s scrimmage with Matoaca, the Indians will head to Great Meadow for an invitational beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

After competing in a Dominion District meet on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at Pocahontas State Park, Powhatan will travel all the way to Cary, North Carolina, to partake in the Adidas Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Sept. 18, with a race start time of 10 a.m.

Ten days later, Powhatan will host Manchester, Monacan and Thomas on the Indians’ Senior Night at Powhatan High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a race start time of 4 p.m.

Powhatan returns to Panorama Farms in Charlottesville on Saturday, Oct. 9 for an invitational starting at 10 a.m.

The Indians are slated to compete in another district meet at Pocahontas State Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. before heading to Pole Green Park for an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the time to be determined.

“It’s all about the competition,” Webb said, adding of his runners: “I think they’ve got the drive and the guts to really surprise us this year. I’m looking forward to it.”

And with the meets, it’s good to meet the other teams and coaches, Webb said.

“What I love about cross country is that…even your opponents, everybody’s pulling for each other in cross country,” Webb said. “We finish at the line and other teams finish at the line and run back around and cheer on everybody, and I absolutely love that. Not saying it doesn’t happen in other sports, but it’s just special out here, because everybody’s pushing through the pain, especially at the end of that race, and you’ve got even strangers and other team opponents that are rooting us on, and that’s really cool.”

